'International trade opened up better markets for us’ – Scottish exporter to share experiences

“In countries like Germany and Sweden, businesses favour equipment that is specific for the task at hand, and are more open to long-term investment in capital assets rather than cheap leasing deals.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The leader of a Scottish company that makes electric off-road vehicles will provide advice on selling overseas at the Made in Scotland, Sold to the World Exporter Roadshow event on 27 February.

The half-day gathering at the Caledonian Edinburgh, and streamed online, will feature more than a dozen exporters, advisers and experts providing practical insights on building overseas sales of goods and services. The free-to-attend event, for all Scottish SMEs whether exporting or not, is hosted by the UK Government's Department for Business and Trade with Insider Media, part of the National World group that includes The Scotsman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russell Peterson, chief executive of Munro Vehicles, will tell attendees how his East Kilbride company started exporting its electric 4x4s to Germany and Sweden.

Talking ahead of the event, Peterson said: “In countries like Germany and Sweden, businesses favour equipment that is specific for the task at hand, and are more open to long-term investment in capital assets rather than cheap leasing deals.

“So exporting opens up markets for us that are better suited to our core proposition.”

Munro signed its first export agreement in December 2023, and shipped its first vehicle to Germany in May 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead, the company plans to deliver vehicles to Austria this year.

Peterson said: “We’re planning to look at export opportunities beyond Europe. This will be in collaboration with partners who can help us to maximise the potential in our platform, whether it’s from a sales and marketing, after-sales support, or development point of view.”

Munro’s vehicles are designed for heavy industries and uses such as mining, construction, utilities, rescue and tourism. Munro won a Department for Business and Trade Made in the UK, Sold the World award in the low carbon energy category in 2024.

Scottish companies considering exporting should: “Learn about your target customer’s concerns with adopting a product from overseas and leverage local partners to help with those concerns,” Peterson said. “For us, the main concern was about after-sales support, so that’s where we focused.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Topics at Made in Scotland, Sold to the World will include finding and reaching suitable international markets, meeting regulations, investment, finance, shipping, overcoming trade barriers and the support available to exporters.