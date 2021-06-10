International brand ambassador for whisky giant Chivas leaves to take up new senior role

Logan, who hails from Ayrshire and was the international brand ambassador for Chivas, takes up the role of senior manager of whisky and hospitality at the specialist independent whisky merchant, which recently acquired the historic Castle Hotel in Huntly.

Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky, which is renowned for its extensive portfolio of whiskies and casks, will also be building a new warehouse near to its headquarters in King Street in Huntly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Euan Shand, chairman of Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky, said: “I’ve known Ian for a long time and his experience, knowledge and contacts in the industry will prove to be invaluable to our business as we work to enhance our position as one of the best independent whisky companies in the world.”

Former Chivas Bros international brand ambassador Ian Logan has joined Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky as senior manager of whisky and hospitality. Picture: John Paul Photography

Logan added: “I am delighted to be joining Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky at what is a pivotal time in their expansion.

“With the experience I have in the whisky industry, I look forward to working with owners Euan Shand, Shawn Smith and their team, not only on their incredible portfolio of whiskies but also on the ground-breaking projects they are planning.”

Chivas Brothers owner Pernod Ricard, the spirits giant that ranks as Scotland’s second largest whisky producer, recently forecast strong profit growth after cheering an “excellent” quarter.

The owner of Chivas Regal and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies posted sales of just over €1.9 billion (£1.6bn) for the three months to the end of March, up 19.1 per cent on the year before on an organic basis.

A message from the Editor: