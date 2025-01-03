INSUREPAIR lays growth base with £100k tech investment

Insurepair, the Edinburgh-based all trades insurance reinstatement specialist, is to launch an ambitious business strategy which will see the company invest £100,000 in new technology in the next 12 months.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In what bosses describe as “radical plans”, the firm is to completely overhaul its internal processes with the adoption of US firm CoreLogic’s Symbility® platform, an industry-leading property insurance claim workflow communications management tool.

Insurepair also has plans to use drones as part of its upgraded roof survey service, while there will also be the addition of 3D walk-through software with thermal imaging to provide the most detailed scoping projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have what might be described as radical plans, albeit we tend to view the growth and integration of new services as being a natural step forward,” said managing director Richard O’Donnell.

Innovations: Richard O'Donnell.

“The business has been operating across the major cities and towns of Scotland, with a dual purpose; a customer-centric, ultimately policyholder-led service for insurance reinstatement works of all types and with unlimited value. That service is now going to be substantially enhanced.

“This investment is a significant one for the company. Our offering will be far superior to many others out there. The Symbility platform is used by all of the major insurers and loss adjusters and it will be a gamechanger for us.

“That combined with our adoption of some of the latest innovations will see us become a leading technological insurance reinstatement company providing a more complete picture to the insurer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will also help improve the customers’ journey, too, by cutting down anxiety levels with real time updates on their claim. We are operating a service to the public and the insurer market, with complete transparency being a must.”

Insurepair expanded into a new Edinburgh headquarters in August, serving central Scotland, Glasgow and the Borders from its modern Morningside base.

The technology investment is the latest phase of growth for the business, which also specialises in domestic renovations.

“AI will be playing a huge part in the claims sector going forward and we will be keeping abreast of all the latest developments,” said Mr O’Donnell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have obtained the necessary licences for introducing drone surveys and we’re also looking at 3D ‘walk-through’ software to ensure we are providing both relevant and market-leading outcomes for our clients.