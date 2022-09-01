Institute of Directors Scotland names new national director

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Catherine McWilliam takes up the role of director of nations - Scotland, succeeding previous national director Louise Macdonald, who was appointed director general of Scottish economy in the spring of this year.

McWilliam has a decade of experience working in the Scottish business and third sectors, including roles responsible for corporate communications, membership management and professional development. She joined the IoD team last October as a senior branch manager and has been appointed as director of nations following a “competitive recruitment process”.

Jonathan Geldart, director general of the Institute of Directors, said: “Catherine brilliantly reflects the tenacity of leaders in Scotland, who have been working through one crisis after another over the last three years.

Catherine McWilliam, above, takes up the role of director of nations - Scotland, succeeding previous national director Louise Macdonald. Picture: Mike Wilkinson

“Skills shortages, recruitment challenges and energy costs are all priorities for leaders right now, and Catherine is well placed to provide practical support and suggest innovative solutions to help assuage these concerns, or even simply to connect leaders with others experiencing the same issues.

“She brings fresh thinking to the IoD and represents our strategic direction, which is to be more inclusive and diverse. She will ensure we keep pace with industry, technology and a changing workforce, and build a more diverse membership portfolio which is truly relevant for the world we live in now,” he added.

McWilliam said: “I have been part of the IoD team for nearly a year, and I can see the positive impact that the organisation has on leaders who engage with our professional development and networking opportunities.

“Under my leadership, we will continue to provide this support, while also broadening the IoD’s appeal to an emerging band of business leaders who are facing challenges they’ve never dealt with before.

“That’s the beauty of the IoD - creating a space for business leaders to share experiences and by doing so, we can all rise up.”