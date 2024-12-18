Inside 'gamechanger' new HQ for Scottish roofing firm - including podcast studio

“A lot of hard work has been put in by a lot of people to get us to this stage and I’m really excited about the future” – Jamie Taylor, MD

A Scottish roofing business is looking to scale new heights after expanding into a new West Lothian headquarters.

Taylor Roofs, which serves homeowners across central Scotland, including Edinburgh and Glasgow, described the opening of its new base in Livingston as a “gamechanger” for the family-run firm. Measuring some 7,000 square feet, the new premises is nearly four times the size of the company’s previous home in Bathgate, where it had been based for seven years. In that time the business has grown from six employees to 40 members of staff - with that tally set to continue rising.

As well as providing a large delivery yard to the rear of the premises, a board room and staff canteen, the HQ houses a custom-built podcast studio, which is the new home for the successful podcast Taylor Talks Trades.

Managing director Jamie Taylor said: “Having started our company from our kitchen and garden shed, to be where we are now is a very proud moment for my wife Kelly and I. We had been looking around for a suitable property for a little while as we knew we were outgrowing our place in Bathgate and it was putting an artificial ceiling on our growth.

“A lot of hard work has been put in by a lot of people to get us to this stage and I’m really excited about the future. Our commitment to the roofing trade, our customers and staff has always been the priority for us and we will have a laser focus on that now. We have big plans for 2025 and are genuinely excited about what lies ahead,” he added.

Those plans include the launch of a consultancy with Taylor drawing on his experience of setting up and growing a domestic trades business, with the new base having already hosted a couple of pilot events.