Innovative Scottish net zero truck hits road to inspire next generation of energy leaders

A ‘mini science centre of wheels’ roadshow across the north east of Scotland has been launched to promote sustainable energy careers to young people.

The truck, the first dedicated outreach vehicle for net zero careers, will visit thousands of pupils across the region.

Designed in collaboration with Glasgow Science Centre, the hydrogen dual fuel vehicles is equipped with interative wind, solar and carbon capture exhibits. The roadshow will set off in sprint and visit schools in Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire.

Students from the Shell Girls in Energy programme are shown around the Net Zero Challenge and its interactive exhibits | Net Zero Challenge

Acting Net Zero and Energy Secretary Gillian Martin said: “Ensuring a pipeline of expertise and talent will be key to unlocking Scotland’s energy transition and securing the highly skilled workforce of the future.

“That is why the Scottish Government is committed to supporting our existing workforce alongside fostering the skills of our next generation of industry leaders.

“I am proud that this project has received funding from Just Transition Fund, which has delivered £75 million to date, supporting projects and communities across the North East and Moray, recognising the world-class energy expertise of the region and its importance in delivering net zero.”

Exteriors of the Net Zero Challenge | Net Zero Challenge

The project forms part of Scotland’s first dedicated Energy Transition Skills Hub due to open in Aberdeen later this year, backed with over £7m from Scottish Government, Shell, ETZ Ltd and NESCol, at the site of a dilapidated former dairy adjacent to the College’s existing Aberdeen Altens Campus.

Maggie McGinlay, CEO of ETZ Ltd, said: “North East Scotland is on the cusp of a green industrial revolution, and the next generation will play a critical role in helping deliver clean, affordable and abundant energy.

“That’s why there couldn’t be a more apt name for this project as we seek to inspire and engage thousands of pupils across the region on the Net Zero Challenge.

“This project will be accessible to students right across the region, driving home the exciting careers this sector has to offer and its part in delivering the energy transition.”

Neil Cowie, Principal and Chief Executive of NESCol, said: “The launch of this unique new vehicle represents another important step in the ambitions of NESCol and our partners to inspire the next generation to play their part in the journey to net zero. It’s also a very powerful demonstration of the collaborative work at the heart of our region’s energy transition.

“It’s vital that we shine a light on the array of exciting and rewarding opportunities in the energy sector now and coming over the horizon, engaging with pupils in a way that brings that to life.

“The Net Zero Challenge is designed to stimulate interest in STEM subjects and to encourage innovation. We’re looking forward to our team taking the vehicle on the road and to it becoming a familiar sight at schools throughout the North East.”

Simon Roddy, Senior Vice President Upstream of Shell UK, said: “The education outreach vehicle will play an important role in inspiring young people in the North East to consider careers in energy; helping ensure we have a workforce that is equipped with the knowledge and expertise needed for both the energy we continue to need today and a successful transition to net zero.

