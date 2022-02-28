Innovation centre Censis to help more firms tackle 'internet of things' challenge

Innovation centre Censis is to expand a programme to help Scotland’s small businesses, spin-outs and start-ups get to grips with cyber security issues relating to “internet of things” products and services.

By Scott Reid
Monday, 28th February 2022, 12:29 pm

After a successful first year that saw more than 20 companies receive free guidance and advice from the centre’s internet of things (IoT) experts, Censis has secured additional funding from the Scottish Government to continue running the programme over the next 12 months.

A further 20 businesses will have the opportunity to take part in the IoT Secure initiative, from developers of IoT products and services to end-users and firms looking to introduce new IoT-led processes.

Censis said it would be working with companies at any stage of product, service or process development to identify their needs and challenges.

More businesses will have the opportunity to take part in the Censis IoT Secure initiative, from developers of IoT products and services to end-users and firms looking to introduce new IoT-led processes. Picture: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Cade Wells, the centre’s acting business development director, said: “IoT comes into so many aspects of our lives: at home, at work and in public infrastructure and the market is growing at pace.

“This year SMEs will find that IoT cyber security is much more of a priority, with legislation changes coming soon. Our goal is to help companies to understand what this means for their products and services, ultimately helping to share best practice and create high quality, secure IoT devices.”

Among the businesses that benefited from cyber security guidance as part of last year’s IoT Secure programme was Dundee-based M2M Cloud.

Operations director Scott Edgar said: “Certification and legislation can be some of the more complex aspects of developing IoT devices and processes.”

