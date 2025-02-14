Ingenious Scots software integrates data seamlessly in new launch

Developers behind transformative Besyncly unveil newest integration

A powerful software tool that has already transformed business operations for hundreds of companies is now opening a new world of possibilities for finance teams and business leaders.

Firmly established as one of the premier systems integrations solutions, Besyncly’s timesaving “connectors” have already enabled users to process £1 billion of business transactions.

Now, with its latest connector for Sage Intacct, it is set to deliver even greater efficiencies for users of Sage’s award-winning financial management platform. Acting as a ‘universal translator’, it helps different systems integrate with each other, automating the transfer of essential data, which saves admin time and reduces data entry mistakes.

Eureka Solutions, the £6-million-a-year creators of the sub-brand Besyncly, says the launch of its Sage Intacct connector is a major step in driving growth for the platform, further cementing its reputation as a proven solution for seamless business integration.

The new integration seamlessly connects a business’s existing financial systems with a wide range of applications, including ecommerce, CRM, fundraising, and ticketing platforms. Already accredited by Sage in the UK, Ireland, and the US and listed on the Sage Intacct Marketplace, it’s available to customers from today.

The cloud-based integration platform connects some of the biggest names in business software, including NetSuite, Salesforce, Xero, Amazon, eBay, Shopify, and WooCommerce, and is used by businesses of all sizes, who process anything from 1,000 to two million transactions per month.

Michael Hall, Head of Product at Besyncly, said: “Further expanding Besyncly’s integration capabilities with an offering for Sage Intacct users is another milestone on our way to making Besyncly the most comprehensive integration solution for businesses looking to remove barriers to productivity.”

“By connecting business systems and enabling the timely transfer of data between them, our customers are able to keep key information such as sales orders, customer details, product catalogues and stock levels aligned.

“The time saved by removing the busywork of manually duplicating data across systems means our clients’ teams can be redeployed on value-added tasks that feed directly into strategic goals.”

Launched as a cloud-based integration platform in 2017, Besyncly has become a vital tool for companies looking to remove data silos, streamline workflows, and boost productivity.

Businesses using the system have also reported dramatic improvements, from a pet supplement brand processing 12,000 transactions per day to an online skateboard and e-scooter retailer linking multiple sales sites to its accounting software. Besyncly even enabled The R&A to connect its ticketing system to its finance platform, processing the sale of 250,000 tickets for The Open at Troon.

David Lindores, CEO of Eureka Solutions, said: “With this new connector, we hope to give our Sage channel partners a robust, scalable solution they can take to their customers, helping them offer an even more comprehensive solution than before.

“By adding Besyncly to their stack, we believe customers can maximise the investment made in their finance system and gain tangible benefits in time savings and increased efficiency.

“As long-term members of the Sage community, we’re extremely well versed in Sage implementation projects, and have developed a deep understanding of the complexities of customers’ businesses.

“This insight has driven the development of Besyncly, and we feel it’s a much-needed solution that meets the market’s needs. With a growing global network of over 25,000 Sage Intacct users and adoption rapidly increasing in the UK, it’s the natural choice for ensuring smooth transitions and long-term operational success for Sage Intacct users.”

Connector Launch

By removing the need for manual data entry and ensuring systems stay aligned, Besyncly is helping businesses reduce costs, improve accuracy, and focus on what matters most—driving growth.

Founded on the core principles of technical expertise and outstanding customer service, Eureka Solutions implements business software solutions, as well as providing its own system integration platform with Besyncly.

In addition to its many sporting organisation clients, it works with firms across tech, hospitality, non-profit, wholesale distribution, ecommerce, and others, with clients that include Loganair, Jacuzzi, Aberdeen Football Club, and Kiltwalk.

To find out more about Besyncly, visit: https://besyncly.com/