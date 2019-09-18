Ineos gets motoring with plans for new British built 4x4

Britain’s car industry has been given a welcome boost with news that a new 4x4 vehicle is to built in South Wales, creating hundreds of jobs.

Billionaire businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos Automotive is to build the new model at Bridgend, next to a large Ford engine plant which is closing. Some 200 jobs will be created initially, but that is expected to increase to 500 when the vehicle, called the Grenadier, is in full production. Groundwork has already started and production is slated to begin in 2021.

Parts will be transported from across Europe for final assembly, including engines from a BMW plant in Austria and the body from Portugal.

One Ineos executive said: “We obviously hope there is a [Brexit] deal, but we are two years away from the start of production so there will be a lot of water under the bridge before then. Whatever happens, we are prepared to take it on the chin.”

Ratcliffe, whose Ineos group also owns the Grangemouth refinery site, said: “We have looked long and hard at possible manufacturing locations for Grenadier across the world with lots of good options to choose from.

“The decision to build in the UK is a significant expression of confidence in British manufacturing which has always been at the heart of what Ineos stands for.”

The company is investing some £600 million on the project, with the aim of building 25,000 models a year.

The car will be aimed at small business owners, farmers and corporate fleets, as well as for functions such as pulling horse boxes or jet-skis.

Dirk Heilmann, chief executive of Ineos Automotive, said the plant announcement was a major milestone for the project. “We are progressing well with the design and engineering work,” he added.