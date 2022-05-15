Industrial development close to Edinburgh Airport set for first occupiers

Property firm Northern Trust has officially launched the first phase of its Turnhouse Court development at Newbridge, on the outskirts of the capital.
The scheme provides 14 industrial units ranging in size from 1,089 square feet up to 4,175 sq ft.
Turnhouse Court will be actively managed by Northern Trust’s in-house managing agent Whittle Jones Scotland alongside Colliers as joint lettings agent.
Anne Maclaren, regional property manager at Whittle Jones Scotland, said: “With strong interest being shown in the available space, I hope we are also able to confirm our first couple of lettings in the very near future.
“This new development will complement Northern Trust’s existing ownership in Scotland; which now extends to over half a million square feet of multi-let industrial and office accommodation in 13 locations containing over 130 individual units and office suites.”