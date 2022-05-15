Industrial development close to Edinburgh Airport set for first occupiers

Property firm Northern Trust has officially launched the first phase of its Turnhouse Court development at Newbridge, on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

The scheme provides 14 industrial units ranging in size from 1,089 square feet up to 4,175 sq ft.

Turnhouse Court will be actively managed by Northern Trust’s in-house managing agent Whittle Jones Scotland alongside Colliers as joint lettings agent.

Anne Maclaren, regional property manager at Whittle Jones Scotland, said: “With strong interest being shown in the available space, I hope we are also able to confirm our first couple of lettings in the very near future.