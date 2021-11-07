Industrial components supplier grows Scottish presence with West Lothian move

Antifriction Components, which has operated for more than 30 years north of the Border, has moved its main Scottish site from Grangemouth to Linlithgow.
Bosses said the move would double the choice of stock available at short notice to Scottish industrial firms.
Antifriction has established a customer base serving many sectors, especially food manufacturing, wood processing, waste management, energy and water utilities.
Managing director Andrew Fleming said: “Antifriction has developed close working relationships with manufacturers, utilities and many other heavy industries over 30 years across Scotland.
“The new investment shows our continuing commitment to delivering the critical parts Scottish firms need, when they need it.”
The business is part of Milan-based Gruppo Bianchi, one of Europe's largest specialist distributors of critical moving parts. Last year, Antifriction, which employs about 120 people, acquired the industrial business of the BRT Group.