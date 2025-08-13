‘Incredible’ $200,000 gift allows US actor to stage twin Edinburgh Festival Fringe shows

“It’s an astonishing act of generosity that made the dream of sharing my work on a global stage in a magical city like Edinburgh a reality” – Jason Woods

A $200,000 (£150,000) private investment has allowed an American actor to stage two shows at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe.

The huge sum to back Jason Woods highlights the frequently prohibitive costs of participating in what is the world’s largest arts festival. Soaring accommodation, venue hire, marketing and general living costs leave many performers out of pocket, even with well attended or sell-out shows.

Woods’ financial lifeline came from supporter Brette Petway, who personally funded his journey to give his work a global platform. His shows, Bing! and A Mad, Mad Wonderland!, have garnered a string of four and five-star reviews, along with two prestigious Edinburgh Festival Fringe Theatre Awards for outstanding achievements in live fringe theatre.

Actor and creator Jason Woods is performing his shows, Bing! and A Mad, Mad Wonderland!, at the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

“This incredible gift has made it possible for us to cover travel and accommodations for my team, the rental for two venues, our marketing campaign, and living necessities for the entire month,” he said. “It’s an astonishing act of generosity that made the dream of sharing my work on a global stage in a magical city like Edinburgh a reality.”

Woods has pledged to donate a portion of the shows’ ticket proceeds to Children 1st, a charity based in Edinburgh dedicated to children’s mental health. He said it was his way of giving back to a city that has embraced his work and his story.

Brette hails from the Petway family of Jacksonville, Florida, known for its philanthropic legacy. Through the Petway Family Foundation, Brette, her parents Tom and Betty, and her brother Ty continue to champion community support and charitable giving. Tom Petway co-founded successful enterprises and played pivotal roles in initiatives such as bringing the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL team to the city and supporting major local events.

Brette said: “Jason has something the world needs. He’s someone you can’t explain; you just have to experience him.”