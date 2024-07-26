In pictures: Historic 900-year-old Scottish port sets record with vast 13-storey cruise ship

Costa Favolosa berthing at Aberdeen's South Harbour. Picture: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia

“The arrival of the Costa Favolosa underlines Aberdeen’s growing importance as a cruise ship destination.”

The historic Port of Aberdeen has welcomed the largest vessel in its near 900-year history.

Port bosses hailed “a new benchmark for capability and capacity” following the arrival of the vast 290-metre long Costa Favolosa cruise ship. The vessel, which has 13 decks and weighs 113,307 gross tonnes, arrived at Aberdeen’s South Harbour from Kirkwall for a day-long stopover before departing to Edinburgh.

Some 4,000 guests and crew received a traditional Scottish welcome from the Robert Gordon College Pipe Band, Alba Bagpipes, and VisitAberdeenshire’s “Welcome to Aberdeenshire” volunteers.

Costa Favolosa arriving at South Harbour. Picture: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia

Port of Aberdeen is now one of the UK’s largest decommissioning facilities with subsea infrastructure from North Sea assets regularly moving through the Granite City port, while timber and woodchip exports increased from 7,000 tonnes in 2022 to 150,000 tonnes in 2023.

Costa Favolosa is the latest arrival in a record-breaking season of 60 cruise calls, up more than 150 per cent from 2022, delivering a multi-million pound boost to Aberdeen and the surrounding area.

Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive of the Port of Aberdeen, said: “This is the latest demonstration of how we’re driving diversification in energy, trade and tourism with our expanded infrastructure. Activity levels at South Harbour have exceeded expectations, as we compete for a new scale of opportunities with prospective and existing customers. As the UK’s oldest existing business, we know what it means to adapt and rise to the challenges of tomorrow. Together, in partnership with government and industry, we can drive sustainable economic growth and energy transition.”

The port is advancing plans to further enhance its offering, including a dredging project to deepen 750 metres of quayside. This will provide suitable depth for the majority of large-scale offshore wind projects.

Port of Aberdeen CEO, Bob Sanguinetti, with Costa Favolosa in the background. Picture: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia

Chris Foy, chief executive of VisitAberdeenshire, said: “The increase in calls for the 2024/25 cruise season is further evidence of the region’s growing reputation as a quality destination for cruise operators.”

Russell Borthwick, chief executive, Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “This is literally the biggest piece of evidence yet that the investment by Port of Aberdeen in the world class South Harbour facility and the work over the last few years by Team Aberdeen is seeing us established as a calling point of choice for UK and northern European cruise operators. We are already welcoming tens of thousands of new visitors to the region every year as a result and this will grow exponentially by the end of the decade.”

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Councillor Christian Allard added: “The arrival of the Costa Favolosa underlines Aberdeen’s growing importance as a cruise ship destination. Our city is being transformed - and both tourists and local businesses are enjoying the benefits.”

Earlier this year it emerged that more than 235,000 passengers were expected to visit Edinburgh, Fife and Dundee during the course of 2024 thanks to a record-breaking cruise ship season.

Kicking off this season’s activities, Forth Ports’ Capital Cruising business said a record 161 cruise visits had been booked in for 2024, calling across Scotland’s east coast ports. It marks further strong growth for the cruise operation, which welcomed 149 vessels in 2023, involving ships sailing directly into the Port of Leith, Rosyth and Dundee’s cruise berth as well as deep water anchorages in the River Forth for Newhaven and South Queensferry.

The cruise season in Scotland traditionally runs between April and October bringing thousands of passengers who visit the attractions of Scotland including its capital city. Edinburgh is viewed by the cruise market as a “marquee” cruise destination with iconic attractions, events, heritage and culture.