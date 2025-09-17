In its 25th year KWC Global achieves triple-digit growth as demand for business development training soars
Founded in Glasgow in 2000 as Kissing With Confidence, KWC Global has evolved into a global leader in business development, communication, and pitching skills. The company delivers transformational training programmes to blue chip organisations across the world, underpinned by the belief that “Every Professional is a Salesperson.”
Operating in the elite top 10% of global training providers, KWC Global has a proven track record of delivering tangible business results, achieving a return on investment of up to 43 times for its clients.
Now a 15-strong team, with a growing pool of 15 associates, KWC Global credits its growth to the dedication, talent, and expertise of its people.
Co-founders Russell Wardrop and Sharon McLellan said: “We teach business development because we live it - triple-digit growth over 4 years. That success is only possible because of the exceptional work our team delivers day in, day out for our clients.”
In 2020, when in-person training came to a halt, KWC Global re-engineered its programmes for virtual delivery, enabling it to train teams anytime, anywhere. The rebrand from Kissing With Confidence to KWC Global reflected its expanding international presence - a strategic move that has accelerated growth and strengthened client relationships worldwide.
Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the company is marking the milestone with a series of free, monthly, online masterclasses. Already attracting well over a thousand registrations in 2025, these high-impact sessions tackle the most pressing challenges in pitching, presenting, and business development.
“Confidence has always been at the heart of what we do,” said Russell. “Whether we’re working with a global law firm or a Big Four, our mission is the same - to activate business growth through results-driven training… and create rainmakers. Our team’s commitment and creativity make that possible.”