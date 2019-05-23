In full: The Scotsman's 2019 Fintech Focus supplement

Have your say

The Scotsman takes an in-depth look at Scotland's fintech sector.

In this edition, we look at how fintech is making our lives easier, survey Scotland's attitudes towards payments technology and explore how emotions dictate our spending habits.

We also hear from our edition partners who discuss issues including skills, privacy and how the sector is spreading its global roots.

Article list:

How emotions drive our spending habits and how fintech can help

How Scottish fintechs are helping to solve financial pain points

Avaloq growth a pointer to shift in fintech digital business models ( Partner: Avaloq)

Eight Scottish fintech companies to watch

Why trust and transparency are vital for fintech firms to gain an edge ( Partner: Burness Paull )

Cybersecurity key to fully exploiting fintech opportunities ( Partner Fortinet)

Ten tough questions for Scotland’s fintech industry

How Scotland is working with fintech hubs around the world ( Partner: Deloitte )

University of Edinburgh course to feed fintech skills pipeline ( Partner: University of Edinburgh )

‘Fintech figureheads’ key to attracting talent to Scotland ( Partner: Carlyle Associates )

Kate Forbes: Scotland perfectly poised to exploit fintech opportunities

How Nucleus Financial maintains an ideas-driven start-up culture ( Partner: Nucleus Financial )

The Edinburgh fintech powerhouse oiling the nation’s financial transactions ( Partner: Origo )

LendingCrowd’s rapid growth down to addressing loan market gap ( Partner: LendingCrowd )

Scotland’s fintech sector buoyant shape in 2019

University of Strathclyde’s strategy to create a fintech ecosystem ( Partner: University of Strathclyde )

Fintech survey shows Scots bigger users of mobile payments than English

Scotsman fintech event: what has fintech ever done for us?