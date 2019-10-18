In full: Job losses at Watt Brothers' stores by location

KPMG has revealed the full list of Watt Brothers locations affected by its redundancy process, after the iconic Glasgow retailer fell into administration earlier today.

The retailer, which operates a chain of 11 department stores across central Scotland, called in administrators after suffering continued trading losses and failing to secure new investment.

KPMG said it had "no other option" but to make 229 of Watt Brothers’ 306 employees redundant with immediate effect, as it attempts to secure a buyer for the business and its assets.

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed job losses as result of the redundancy process:

Ayr: 18

Clarkston: 8

Clydebank: 22

Falkirk: 20

Hamilton: 29

Irvine: 20

Lanark: 22

Livingston: 13

Port Glasgow: 22

Robroyston: 25

Glasgow: 1

Glasgow Head Office: 11

Glasgow warehouse: 18