In full: 4 Scottish TSB bank branches to close, 71 to go on reduced hours

New information released by TSB reveals the bank is reducing hours at around 70 branches in Scotland, with four premises closing outright later this year.

Two branches in Edinburgh, one in Aberdeen and one in the town of Keith in Moray will shut their doors for the last time in July this year.

The Federation of Small Business (FSB) warned the reduction in hours across dozens of branches - also set for July - was a precursor to more closures.

Andrew McRae, FSB’s Scotland policy chair, said: “This looks like TSB is reducing opening hours in branches up and down Scotland before closing their doors for good.

“In scores of communities these changes will reduce local footfall, hurting the vibrancy of many of our high streets. It will make it more difficult to run a business, especially if you operate in our cash-dependent retail and hospitality industries.

In a statement to investors on their website TSB said: “In line with the Lending Standards Board Access to Banking Standards, we are conducting comprehensive reviews of the impact of any branch closure on the local community. We are taking great care to ensure our customers know what their options are and helping them with the change, including providing details on alternative banking options and offering special ‘get me started on digital’ meetings to help people get comfortable with new technology and any concerns they may have.”

The bank said they remain committed to having a strong branch network and added: “There will also be no job losses as a result of these changes, with all Partners in the closing branches being offered roles in other nearby branches.”

BRANCHES TO CLOSE

Aberdeen, Holborn Street

Edinburgh, Fountainbridge

Edinburgh, Haymarket

Keith, Moray

BRANCHES SET TO GO ON REDUCED HOURS

Edinburgh & Borders

Broxburn

Dunbar

Edinburgh, Morningside

Haddington

Hawick

Jedburgh

Kelso

North Berwick

Peebles

Portobello, Edinburgh

Fife & Central Scotland

Aberfeldy

Anstruther

Blairgowrie

Bo’ness

Buckhaven

Burntisland

Coupar Angus

Crieff

Cupar

Kilsyth

Kinross

Pitlochry

Greater Glasgow

Alexandria

Bearsden

Bishopbriggs

Carluke

Clarkston

Dumbarton

Glasgow, Anniesland

Glasgow, Pollok

Helensburgh

Lanark

Larkhall

Milngavie

Thornliebank

Uddingston

Wishaw

Highlands & Islands

Dingwall

Forres

Grantown-on-Spey

Huntly

Insch

Nairn

Tain

Thurso

Turriff

Wick

North East Scotland

Aberdeen, Kincorth

Aberdeen, Torry

Aboyne

Alford

Banchory

Brechin

Bucksburn

Carnoustie

Culter

Dundee, Craigiebank

Dundee, Lochee

Dyce

Montrose

South & West Scotland

Barrhead

Castle Douglas

Cumnock

Dunoon

Girvan

Glasgow, Govan

Kilbirnie

Largs

Port Glasgow

Prestwick

Rothesay

