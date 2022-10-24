The tie-up will see the specialist brand strategy and communications agency work with the Kirkcaldy-based company to increase brand awareness in its target market sectors, with both specifiers and flooring contractors. Forbo Flooring Systems’ category-leading products include linoleum, luxury vinyl tiles, flocked flooring and entrance flooring systems. Also keeping sustainability at its forefront, the firm’s main linoleum brand, Marmoleum, is regarded as one of the most sustainable floor coverings in the world, featuring 97 per cent raw materials and being carbon neutral.

Forbo joins Wyatt International’s extensive list of clients providing services to the commercial sector. Wyatt managing director Mark Fones said: “The commercial flooring sector is a competitive niche market. This multi-channel campaign is proof that more clients need to combine content, search and social to create brand-based value in the post-digital world we now live and work in.”

Karen Wilding, marketing communications manager at Forbo, said: “We’re excited to partner with the expert team at Wyatt International to help elevate our business offering across all digital platforms. We understand the growing importance of online and digital platforms to promote our innovative ranges of commercial flooring and to have expert support all under one roof is a huge advantage to Forbo.”

Some of the team members at Wyatt International and Forbo at the time of the partnership being agreed. Picture: Warren King

