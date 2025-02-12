Iconic family café in shadow of famous Scottish monument for sale at over £1.2 million

By Scott Reid
Comment
Published 12th Feb 2025, 13:17 BST
Updated 12th Feb 2025, 13:59 BST
“The decision was not made lightly, but I believe it is the right time to pass the torch to someone else as we move into retirement” – the Corrieri family

An iconic family business located in the shadow of the Wallace Monument has raised the “for sale” sign.

Corrieri’s has been a cornerstone of the Stirling community for more than 60 years. The café and pizzeria has served generations of families while diversifying into new avenues, now offering a restaurant/bar, fish and chip shop takeaway and an ice cream factory.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The hotel and leisure team at property firm Graham + Sibbald has been instructed to market the freehold interest in the landmark business.

The distinctive interior of Corrieri’s, which sits close to the Wallace Monument on the outskirts of Stirling.placeholder image
The distinctive interior of Corrieri’s, which sits close to the Wallace Monument on the outskirts of Stirling.

Speaking on the sale, the Corrieri family expressed their gratitude and pride in what the family has achieved, saying: “Corrieri’s has been an incredible journey, and we are extremely proud of what we’ve built here. The decision was not made lightly, but I believe it is the right time to pass the torch to someone else as we move into retirement.”

The business, which is located on Alloa Road close to a major roundabout connecting Stirling with the Wallace Monument, is listed on the Graham + Sibbald website at offers over £1.2 million.

It notes: “This iconic business for sale in Stirling is highly profitable and attractive to a wide range of customers. The restaurant offers pasta and pizza, as well as the businesses own ice cream. The business has enjoyed year on year growth and is highly diversified appealing to a wide range of clientele.”

Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice