Iconic family café in shadow of famous Scottish monument for sale at over £1.2 million
An iconic family business located in the shadow of the Wallace Monument has raised the “for sale” sign.
Corrieri’s has been a cornerstone of the Stirling community for more than 60 years. The café and pizzeria has served generations of families while diversifying into new avenues, now offering a restaurant/bar, fish and chip shop takeaway and an ice cream factory.
The hotel and leisure team at property firm Graham + Sibbald has been instructed to market the freehold interest in the landmark business.
Speaking on the sale, the Corrieri family expressed their gratitude and pride in what the family has achieved, saying: “Corrieri’s has been an incredible journey, and we are extremely proud of what we’ve built here. The decision was not made lightly, but I believe it is the right time to pass the torch to someone else as we move into retirement.”
The business, which is located on Alloa Road close to a major roundabout connecting Stirling with the Wallace Monument, is listed on the Graham + Sibbald website at offers over £1.2 million.
It notes: “This iconic business for sale in Stirling is highly profitable and attractive to a wide range of customers. The restaurant offers pasta and pizza, as well as the businesses own ice cream. The business has enjoyed year on year growth and is highly diversified appealing to a wide range of clientele.”
