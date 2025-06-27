‘Iconic’ Edinburgh hobby store that's been loved by generations could be turned into restaurants

Plans lodged with Edinburgh Council to transform Edinburgh hobby shop Wonderland Models into new restaurants.

An Edinburgh hobby store that has been loved by generations could be transformed into restaurants.

Wonderland Models, on Lothian Road, has been established as one of Scotland's leading model shops for more than 50 years.

But now exploratory plans have been lodged with Edinburgh City Council to potentially turn the shop into two separate eateries.

Wonderland Models was founded back in 1972 after clothing retailer Peter Barton saw a gap in the Edinburgh market for a specialist model shop. The business opened its first premises in Rose Street, but was soon moved to a larger store on Lothian Road, where it still trades today.

In 1982, after a successful ten years, Mr Barton passed on Wonderland Models to his stepson Iain Reid, who remains in charge after four decades.

The store’s range, including a selection of niche toys, crafts and models, has grown and diversified over time to cater to every hobby and interest. The business ships models from its Edinburgh home to thousands of loyal customers in the UK and beyond.

Documents have been submitted to Edinburgh Council for a potential change of use, transforming the shop into two separate restaurants with new signage, replacing the classic Wonderland storefront.

The interior, outfitted with shop rooms, would be refitted to include kitchens, dining rooms, food preparation areas and restrooms.

Mr Reid said: “For over 50 years, our bespoke range of paints to modelling kits have captured the minds of families. Not a day goes by when we do not see parents bringing their children in for the first time, just as their mums and dads did with them.

“Wonderland Models has been established as one of Scotland's leading model shops for over 50 years, and as part of our future planning, we are investigating the option of turning the properties in our current location into restaurants, with the model shop business potentially relocating elsewhere. We are currently exploring several options as part of this process.

“Lothian Road has changed beyond recognition since we started here back in the 1980s, with many retail shops closing to be replaced by food and beverage outlets and the number of office workers - many now working just three days per week in the office - in the area similarly declining since the Covid pandemic. This has resulted in a substantial decline in foot traffic.

“It is critical to note to our loyal customers this is an exploratory move. It's business as usual for us and will remain that way for the foreseeable future. If a change does come, you can rest assured we will still be a fixture in the capital.