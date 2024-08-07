Ice cream brand defies market trends during soggy summer

Strategic expansion and quality offerings fuels UK sales surge

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

THE UK’s fastest growing premium ice cream brand has bucked the trend amidst a difficult summer for ice cream sales due to unusually wet and cool weather.

Research conducted by Nielsen GB across 12 weeks – ending on 13th July – found the overall market value of ice cream sales had fallen by 8% compared with last year and the volume of litres sold declined by 10% compared to the same period in the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Mackie's of Scotland has enjoyed a fruitful period, recording an 18% increase in both volume and value growth, showcasing the enduring appeal of its premium ice cream products.

Mackie's recorded an 18% increase in both volume and value growth.

Driving factors include the brand's recent expansions in national distribution of its Honeycomb, Strawberry Swirl, and Raspberry Ripple flavours, which have proven popular with English consumers.

Will Dixon, Head of Sales at Mackie's of Scotland, said: “Our focus on maintaining high quality standards while maintaining competitive pricing in challenging market conditions has resonated with consumers.

“With the temperature finally starting to rise across the UK, we’re confident we can build on these strong sales and see even more ice cream lovers trying and enjoying our delicious range of flavours, which are more easily available than ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The growth spurt comes after Mackie’s landed products in an additional 1000+ UK stores this year across Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco in deals worth more than £1 million.

Head of Sales at Mackie's of Scotland Will Dixon (left) with Managing Director Stuart Common

The increased distribution of its diverse range of flavours has further solidified its market position.

Dixon added: “Our goal is to maintain high Scotland sales, where we remain the nation’s favourite and best-selling ice cream, and expand across the rest of the UK where there is so much room for growth.

“That is where our focus is as a brand, to continue to get more Mackie’s flavours out there for people across the UK to enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mackie’s produces luxury ice cream at its fifth generation Aberdeenshire farm from ‘sky to scoop’, with wind and sun-powered renewable energy powering the dairy where it makes its ice cream using fresh milk and cream from its own herd.

Head of Sales at Mackie's of Scotland Will Dixon (left) with Managing Director Stuart Common.

The brand has become a household name in Scotland and aims to replicate this success across the UK, leveraging its reputation for quality and affordability.

As well as being the largest independently owned ice cream manufacturer in the UK, Mackie’s is one of the UK’s top ice cream brands, with its one litre Traditional tub among the best-selling premium ice cream products in the UK.