Hydrogen pump rollout to create up to 100 Scottish jobs

The jobs boost comes on the back of a partnership between Logan Energy, the Edinburgh-headquartered green power pioneer, and clean fuel specialist Element 2.

The initial three-year agreement will see Logan design, manufacture and maintain hydrogen refuelling stations on sites developed by Element 2, which plans to deploy some 800 pumps onto the UK network by 2027 and 2,000 by 2030.

The partnership will triple Logan Energy’s current headcount, creating up to 70 new roles over the next two years with further positions to follow by 2025.

A Logan Energy apprentice engineer.

Chief executive Bill Ireland said: “This collaboration offers Logan Energy the opportunity to use its industry experience to deliver the widespread hydrogen infrastructure sorely needed across Scotland and the rest of the UK.

“Scotland has a long and successful relationship with hydrogen energy that is unparalleled. We have the expertise to deliver renewable technologies at pace and this programme will help create dozens more skilled opportunities for those looking to work in the hydrogen sector.

“Our partnership with Element 2 underlines our growth plans in the UK for the coming decade and will provide confidence for potential investors looking to support the drive to net zero.”

Tim Harper, chief executive of Element 2, added: ”This collaborative partnership with Logan Energy is another step toward our goal of building the UK’s hydrogen refuelling infrastructure. We are a pure-play retailer of hydrogen, so harnessing Logan’s expertise and experience of refuelling systems supports our growth plan.

“Collaborations like this ensure we remain ahead of schedule and ready to supply hydrogen as soon as demand arises. We are proud to support the UK’s net zero targets.”

He added: “More partnerships and further collaborations will follow in the coming weeks and months; this is an incredibly exciting time for the growth of hydrogen in the UK.”

News of the partnership follows Logan Energy’s recent appointment of three industry-leading experts to its board, including former SSE chief executive Ian Marchant as chairman. The appointments bolster the company’s executive team ahead of plans to increase international expansion.

In February, it emerged that the firm was to work on a “first-of-its-kind” hydrogen project in north Wales.

It came after Logan won a public tender contract with Welsh social enterprise Menter Mon to support the delivery of the hydrogen production plant, refuelling and distribution hub in Holyhead on Anglesey.

The hub – supported by the Isle of Anglesey County Council and the Welsh government’s local transport fund – aims to create 20 to 30 jobs initially and will help support hundreds of local businesses.

Logan Energy will be leading a consortium of local businesses and specialists to undertake the pre-works and development of the “hub and spoke” facility. Those involved include Olwg Ltd, Cadnant Planning, Stronachs LLP and local environmental consultant Patrick Bigham.

As the second largest roll-on, roll-off port in the UK, Holyhead was identified as an ideal site for the hub, hosting large HGV movements annually as well as potential demands at the port.

