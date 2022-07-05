Hundreds to gather at historic Scottish castle for 'year’s most exclusive' crypto and Bitcoin event

Stirling Castle will embrace 21st-century technology at a “grand party” later this month hosted by innovative artist Trevor Jones.

The fine art graduate and painter has worked at the intersection of art and technology for more than a decade, experimenting with QR code paintings and augmented reality. When he invested in Bitcoin in 2017 it inspired a new creative direction, leading to crypto-themed AR paintings and his emergence as a pioneer of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in art.

An open-edition NFT derived from Jones’ painting The Bitcoin Angel broke sales records on its release last year generating about $3.2 million (£2.7m) in only seven minutes and has become iconic in the NFT world.

The July 30 event is expected to bring together more than 300 guests from some 20 countries across North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

Jones, a graduate from Edinburgh University and Edinburgh College of Art, said: “When searching the world for a venue one place felt right above all others: the beautiful Stirling Castle in the heart of Scotland. More than just a celebration, this is an opportunity to support Scotland, both by putting it on the map of the NFT world and through the charity that we have chosen to endorse.”

The party, in partnership with 21CC Group and the Stirling Highland Hotel, will feature a range of entertainment and a confessional booth “for any crypto-sinners to unburden their soul”.

Mickael Paris, marketing director at industry organisation FinTech Scotland, said: “Fintech is so much more than the use of new technology in the financial sector. With NFTs we have a perfect example of fintech innovation revolutionising one of the oldest and most established sectors, art.

“I was lucky enough to meet with Trevor a few months ago and was inspired by his story. It is fantastic for Scotland to be hosting the most exclusive crypto event this year and a real testament to the country’s vibrant fintech cluster. I’m looking forward to joining him and his guests at Stirling Castle.”