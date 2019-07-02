Hundreds of homes and new jobs coming to Tayside

Stewart Milne Homes is investing £120 million in the Tayside region as it looks to build more than 350 homes at three locations.

The developments in Arbroath, Ballumbie and Blairgowrie could also lead to the firm taking on 150 workers.

Neil McKenzie, commercial manager at Stewart Milne Homes, said: “This investment and subsequent employment opportunities will have a positive impact on the local economy, which, albeit bolstered by the V&A-led city regeneration and the Tay Cities Deal, has been dealt harsh blows recently with the anticipated closures of well-known businesses and subsequent job losses.

“We’re confident that our plans for these three developments will provide attractive employment in the region’s construction industry, with a mix of roles available both directly and through sub-contractors.”

The firm said it would be holding a drop-in recruitment event in Dundee this Thursday at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel.