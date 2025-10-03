Hundreds of Fife homes set for clean up thanks to record £8 million contract

“We are thrilled to be starting this partnership with Fife Council and look forward to contributing positively to the quality of life for residents across Fife” – Emilia Ferenc, MD

An Edinburgh-based commercial cleaning specialist has sealed a record £8 million contract with a Scottish council.

Perfect Clean said its agreement with Fife Council runs until 2027 with an option for a further 24 months and is the largest deal secured by the capital firm since its launch 12 years ago.

The contract focuses on “comprehensive house clearances and cleaning”, with the primary goal to restore council housing stock, hostels and traveller community sites to the highest standards of cleanliness. The company will also provide a range of associated services, including minor repairs, garden tidying, graffiti removal and specialist treatments, as well as the safe disposal of hazardous materials.

Bosses promised “tangible benefits for the community” with the firm’s processes helping to reduce the time properties remain empty, while increasing the availability of social housing in the area.

Managing director Emilia Ferenc said: “We are thrilled to be starting this partnership with Fife Council and look forward to contributing positively to the quality of life for residents across Fife.

“The scope of the work extends beyond standard housing to include dedicated services for homeless hostels and traveller sites. This demonstrates the council’s confidence in Perfect Clean’s ability to work sensitively and effectively across diverse and vital community settings.”

Perfect Clean’s technicians cover Scotland and the north of England and will service Fife Council from a new depot in Kirkcaldy. The company already works closely with the City of Edinburgh Council and Falkirk Council.

Operations director Stuart McRobb said: “This contract is a tremendous vote of confidence in our team and our capabilities, and it motivates us to continue setting the highest standards in our industry. It marks a significant milestone for the company, cementing our position as a trusted partner to the public sector.

“We were selected not only for our competitive and high-quality proposal but also for our strong commitment to social and environmental responsibility.