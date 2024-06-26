Being an NED is a selfless pursuit so you need to be honest with yourself about whether the role is for you, writes ​Sophie Randles

While the role of non-executive directors (NEDs) is crucial for growing organisations, it’s also too often misunderstood.

Organisations have negative experiences with NEDs when those in the role don’t know the ‘why’ – their purpose in supporting a business. If an NED is in it for the wrong reasons, then they’ll spend more time shuffling papers than solving problems.

At Livingston James, we’ve seen the impact the NEDs we’ve found for our clients have made. That’s because we’ve always looked human-first to see if there’s a true fit, not just something that looks good on paper.

Sophie Randles is a Director at Livingston James Group, one of Scotland’s leading executive search firms.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Speaking at our panel event in partnership with KPMG, four of Scotland’s most respected business leaders revealed what makes a good NED, and they all shared our belief that empathy, kindness, and humility are the most important attributes.

The four panellists, all of whom have extensive experience working with or serving as NEDs – STV non-exec and former senior partner at Deloitte, Ian Steele; Equator director, Chris Gauld; CEO of Enable group; Theresa Shearer FRSE; and Lawson Steel, co-founder and managing director of Bute Energy; all agreed that building strong relationships in non-executive leadership is key – and you get out what you put in.A non-exec needs to think long-term about the business and be there to see it out. Is this a commitment you’re ready to make for three-five years?

NEDs also have to be in it for the bad times as well as the good. While it may be a few days a month, it will occupy your thinking more than that, and the team needs to know they can rely on you.

If you don’t empathise with the principals, have a personal relationship with them, or want to put an arm around them when things are bad – then don’t do it. You need to be able to talk openly and constructively when needed – if you don’t, it’s a waste of time for all.

​A non-exec needs to think long-term about the business and be there to see it out (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

Equally, if you don’t feel you can add value – by providing complementary skills, contacts they don’t have, or by bringing your experience of taking a company from point A to point B – then admit the role isn’t for you.

Listening to their problems and taking the time to understand is essential – you’ll be better placed to run a gap analysis and identify the problems they’re facing. Don’t look to impose yourself on a business, be ruthlessly focused on value-creation – what does the business need?

The thread running through all these elements is humility. Being an NED is a selfless pursuit. Before embarking on it, you need to be honest with yourself and about whether you’re the right person.

By prioritising equality, diversity, and inclusion when it comes to making an NED appointment, we’ll be more likely to find candidates who’ll bring a different perspective to the table. There is, unfortunately, a real lag in terms of the boardroom diversity we all seek coming to fruition. However, it’s clear from the cross-industry conversations we’re having that the willingness is there – as is the urgency.

For the resilience and success of organisations across Scotland, boardrooms need to be open; fostering diversity and inclusion in NED appointments is paramount in bringing fresh perspectives and driving positive change. As we strive for progress in impact, in DEI, and in the perception of NEDs, let us remember that true excellence in non-executive directorship stems from a blend of competence, character, and a dedication to collective success.