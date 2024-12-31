Human interaction at work is more vital than ever - Matt Manners
It may be an unpopular opinion, but I support and encourage businesses in 2025 to bring more days working back in the office.
Inspiring Workplaces was founded as a fully remote organisation and our purpose is to help change the world through the world of work. One of the main ways we are able to do this is to recognise PeopleFirst organisations all over the world through our annual awards programme.
It took years to develop the boundaries and processes necessary to make remote work function well. We’ve hired people with the explicit understanding that remote work is part of the deal. Millions of organisations haven’t had that luxury, instead they had to pivot overnight, improvising and playing catch-up as they went. This can result in their people not being as supported as they could be.
Don’t get me wrong, the pandemic accelerated decades’ worth of positive workplace changes in mere months, many of which I’ve long advocated for. These include; CEOs learning to trust employees to work from home, a shift in focus from presenteeism to productivity, the normalisation of mental health conversations, less commuting, more family time, and more money saved for employees.
I’m not advocating for reversing these changes or returning to the office five days a week. However, I believe we must find a balance. Operating a remote business or hybrid team is challenging and takes nurturing.
Many people are staying silent about their desire or need to return to the workplace, perhaps out of fear of being labelled unpopular or resistant to change. This silence often hides the reality. While some workers thrive at home, others struggle. Typically, senior managers with larger homes and dedicated offices prefer remote work while younger employees or those in shared spaces can feel more isolated.
In a global survey conducted by The Inspiring Workplaces Group, we discovered that human interaction at work isn’t just something people enjoy, it’s something they fundamentally need.
When asked if they miss human interaction in the workplace with colleagues or customers, 43 per cent of respondents said they missed and needed it, 38 per cent said they missed it, and only 6 per cent reported they didn’t miss it at all. That’s 81 per cent of people feeling a loss of something they value or require, and for many, it’s a loss they may never regain.
Additionally, a review cited in The New York Times revealed that social isolation poses health risks comparable to high blood pressure, obesity, lack of exercise, or smoking. Prolonged social isolation is linked to elevated stress and inflammation levels, which harm nearly every bodily system, including the brain. If this inflammation becomes chronic, this is associated with heart disease, arthritis, diabetes, and even suicide.
My primary concern is that human interaction is vital for our physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Without it, we risk a widespread negative impact on millions of people’s health, not to mention a looming productivity crisis which has arguably already arrived.
Emma Seppala, author of The Happiness Track and a researcher at Stanford’s Centre for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education, explains: “People who feel more connected to others have lower levels of anxiety and depression. They also enjoy higher self-esteem, greater empathy, and stronger trust and cooperation with others.” This creates a positive feedback loop of social, emotional, and physical well-being.
If we care about people and organisational productivity, it’s time to evolve our workplace well-being strategies. Start by having open conversations with your teams. Share the facts, listen to their needs, and work together to reintroduce opportunities for social connection. I truly believe this is the best way to build workplaces that inspire, connect, and support.
Matt Manners is CEO and Founder of The Inspiring Workplaces Group
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.