Huge boost for Scots firm whose tech protects giant wind turbine blades

“We look forward to announcing significant new customer orders in the months ahead” – David Urch, Edge Solutions MD

An Edinburgh-based firm behind technology that protects wind turbine blades from erosion has sealed a ten-year exclusive supply agreement.

Edge Solutions has developed a patented system, called Armour Edge, which repairs and protects the leading edge of wind turbine blades from erosion - a significant issue for operational onshore and offshore wind farms. The firm has now signed an exclusive supply agreement with global materials company Ineos Styrolution, a German-headquartered subsidiary of UK chemicals conglomerate Ineos. Terms surrounding the agreement have not been disclosed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launched commercially in 2020, Edge Solutions now has a growing Armour Edge order book worldwide, with repeat orders from early customers including RWE and the German offshore wind farm Riffgat, with a number of clients now looking to increase the amount of coverage per blade. The Scottish group’s product is a custom-fitted modular shield which uses a bespoke version of Ineos’ Luran SC thermoplastic material, designed specifically for wind turbine blades.

David Urch, managing director of Edge Solutions, which has moved its base from Dundee to Edinburgh.

Last year, Edge Solutions completed a multi-million-pound fundraise to take on key hires and fuel the company’s expansion plans. Edge and Ineos Styrolution have been working in tandem for some time and the new exclusivity agreement extends the former’s sole global rights to use Luran SC in leading edge protection applications for the next decade, and on a rolling annual basis thereafter.

David Urch, managing director of Edge Solutions, which has moved its HQ from Dundee to Edinburgh, said: “This agreement cements our position as a significant player in the leading edge protection market and underlines the strength of our long-term partnership with Ineos Styrolution.

“There is growing recognition from installers, operators and OEMs [original equipment manufacturers] of the value of our product - both in ease of application and in durability, with potential to use Armour Edge as part of a proactive maintenance strategy. We look forward to announcing significant new customer orders in the months ahead.”

Andreas Kolf, business development manager at Ineos Styrolution, added: “We are very excited to work with the very motivated and ambitious team at Edge Solutions. The fact that our material contributes to the production of renewable energy adds a new facet to our own commitment to sustainability.”

Ineos Styrolution applications can be found in many everyday products across industries such as automotive, electronics, construction, healthcare and packaging. Operating 17 production sites in nine countries, the company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ineos Group and employs some 3,000 people.

Several major wind farms are in the process of being built as part of Scotland’s drive towards net zero. In April, a new offshore wind farm in the Moray Firth reached a major milestone as the first of its super-sized turbines was put in place.