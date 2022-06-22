Huge Aberdeen home interiors store to reopen after £2 million revamp and new jobs

Trading from its Bridge of Don site since 1991, the Sterling Home store had been closed for four months to undergo a major transformation. The new 75,000-square-foot “home of inspiration” outlet promises shoppers a “unique, forward-thinking” shopping experience.

The new-look store will also incorporate a 4,000 sq ft BoConcept space within the premises, featuring the “best in contemporary Danish furniture”.

Doors are due to reopen in July with an array of launch events to be announced soon.

Gordon Mearns, managing director of Sterling Home, said: “This is an exciting new chapter for our family-owned business.

“We hope you can see the ways in which we’ve not only invested in the store, but our incredible staff who are fully-fledged experts in the industry.

“Creating and nurturing opportunity is at the heart of what we do, so we are delighted to welcome 15 new recruits to join our team and to work with us at our Sterling concept store.

“Furniture is still very much at our core, but we have reimagined our brand to also offer a much wider range of non-furniture products to suit all budgets.

“We are looking forward to welcoming both familiar faces and new customers through our doors next month.”