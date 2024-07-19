How weddings and Edinburgh festivals are behind the success of a Scottish Borders firm

Miles Craig, the director of Green Field Marquees, says: 'One thing I have learnt over the last 20 years is how important our work can be to our customers.' Picture: contributed.

A Borders-based provider of bespoke marquees for customers including the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Edinburgh Castle, and Warner Brothers, is eyeing more opportunities for growth, hoping that Scotland's bustling festival and cultural scene will thrive year-round.

Green Field Marquees says that since it started out 20 years ago it has erected more than 5,000 marquees across the UK, and expanded its team to 15 permanent staff members, under the leadership of founder Miles Craig and co-director Murdo Anderson. The latter joined the business in 2016, and it has since tripled in size.

The firm, which is based in Peebles, says it caters to a diverse range of events across the UK from weddings and festivals to corporate functions and black-tie balls.

Craig, the director of Green Field Marquees, which has also worked with West End Live in London and broadcasting giant HBO, said: “Our success is largely due to word-of-mouth and recommendations. One thing I have learnt over the last 20 years is how important our work can be to our customers. It’s not just simply putting up a marquee – it’s creating a venue of someone’s dreams, on what could possibly be the most important day of their lives.”

The firm said that during the pandemic it quickly pivoted to provide facilities such as pop-up vaccine centres and classrooms. Anderson also stated: “Covid-19 was a catalyst for our growth. It pushed us to adapt quickly and rethink our business model. It was a challenging time, but it gave us the hunger and motivation to expand our capabilities."

Looking ahead, he said: “Our goal is to become a more efficient and well-oiled machine by investing in the right technology, equipment, tools, and workforce. We also aim to one day have our own purpose-built warehouse thanks to our growing and loyal customer base.

