​How to turn political change into business opportunities

Smart engagement with the people that matter – from community groups to MPs and MSPs – is the key to success, writes ​Jack Hope

Scotland stands at a crossroads. Economic headwinds are strengthening, public budgets are tightening, and in less than nine months, voters will elect a new Scottish Parliament. In this volatile environment, the organisations that will succeed are those that influence the conversation now, before their competitors do.

Securing the outcomes your organisation needs, whether planning permission, funding, or policy change, requires more than strong business fundamentals. It demands early, sustained engagement with the people who influence your success: politicians, regulators, community leaders, and sector stakeholders. At Perceptive Communicators, we specialise in putting our clients at the heart of their industry’s sphere of influence – turning potential roadblocks, like securing planning permission, into growth opportunities.

Take Lost Shore Surf Resort, for example. At the outset, there were real challenges to building Europe’s largest inland surf pool. This is situated on the edge of a small scenic village and, like many developments, we knew there was likely to be a range of views including strong opposition. Instead of waiting for opposition to mount, we identified the likely key issues, positive and negative. We mapped out local stakeholders from community council members to Holyrood politicians and opened lines of communication from day one. As a result, two major planning applications passed on first submission – saving years of delays, hundreds of thousands of pounds, and securing lasting goodwill from both politicians and the local community.

Jack Hope is a Public Affairs and Public Relations Consultant at Perceptive Communicators

Ravenscraig is now the site of one of Europe’s largest regeneration projects. Our support at Ravenscraig has combined a rigorous stakeholder engagement plan with the community at the heart of this. Whether politicians or the local community, it is important to understand their perspective first, otherwise any communication takes place in a vacuum. As well as ensuring communication is a two-way process, it is vital to ensure this is sustained, rather than the “tap on, tap off” process that is often the case. Together with the design team, we have delivered several successful community consultations. We have also built positive relationships with elected stakeholders at Westminster and Holyrood, who now proactively champion Ravenscraig at critical junctures.

Social housing provider, Albyn Housing Society, further illustrates how public affairs underpins sector leadership. With our support, we guided Albyn through an outreach programme with local councillors, ministers, MPs and MSPs. Consequently, Albyn earned a seat at the table including the opportunity to influence high-level advisory groups. Public endorsements have bolstered credibility, enhanced influence, and helped secure additional funding.

Positioning your organisation in the current environment requires more than just business as usual. It demands thoughtful engagement with people that matter to the success of your organisation. And with the Scottish Parliament elections slated for May 2026, the clock is ticking.

Boundary changes will create new constituencies and introduce fresh faces in Holyrood, meaning organisations must forge relationships not only with incumbents, but also with likely winning candidates. By understanding each prospective MSP’s priorities, there is an opportunity to align them with your goals and equip them with the insights they need to become genuine champions of your cause.

Perceptive Communicators helped the Lost Shore Surf Resort open successfully (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Our approach integrates public affairs, PR, social media and digital to maximise influence. Our winning formula focuses on early and proactive action. We identify potential opportunities and hurdles before they fully form, maximising support and mitigating risks. We shape public consultations proactively, and embed political relationship-building into every project timeline.

In an era of constrained government budgets and shifting political terrain, this approach separates the organisations that simply survive from those that thrive. Whether you are seeking planning consent, unlocking funding opportunities, or trying to position yourself at the heart of your industry, proactive engagement with policymakers and communities is a powerful lever. As we enter the crucial run-up to the 2026 elections this is even more critical.