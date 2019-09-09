How to protect your business from common cyber attacks

With cyber attacks becoming increasingly sophisticated, it’s important to know the risk your business is operating at.

Perhaps if criminals enacted ‘The Great Train Robbery’ today, they’d be making off with server disks full of your data instead of bank notes.

Cyber security must be robust to deter criminal enterprises. Pic: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Knowing where your data is and how valuable it can be to criminal enterprises is the first step to keeping it safe, according to Fortinet Director of Enhanced Technologies, Steve Mulhearn.

He says the most common cyber attacks targeting businesses can be grouped together under three headings: distributed denial of service (DDoS); Ransomware like that which hit the NHS some years ago; and insider threats.

In the video above, Steve discusses the best strategies to combat all three risks to your business and how to best train your staff so they don’t let your company become the victim of organised crime.