How to attract fundraisers for your business in the tech sector

Anderson Anderson & Brown share their experience to help steer technology companies looking to impress investors.

The UK technology sector attracted a record £3.8billion of investment from venture capitalists in the first half of 2019.

Anderson Anderson & Brown suggests three common traits of businesses who succeed with attracting investors.

In the video above, Partner and Head of Equity Funding Brian McMurray and Corporate Finance Manager Philip McGrath explain how strong management, differentiating your company's offering and targetting funders significantly increases your chance of success with would-be investors.

AAB has raised in excess of £20 million worth of funding within the tech sector in the last two years.

Their tech experts cover equity fundraising, strategy and cloud accounting.