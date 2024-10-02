Innovation and sustainability with the right finance in place can be the drivers for growth, writes Martyn Kendrick

Scottish tennis legend Andy Murray has swapped his racket for golf clubs, joining pro golfer Robert MacIntyre at a recent PGA Pro-Am event. Murray even joked on X, “I played tennis. I now play golf.”

Golf is becoming a favourite pastime for elite athletes, and Murray isn’t the only one catching the golf bug in Scotland. With more than 550 courses, including world-renowned championship venues, Scotland continues to draw international golf enthusiasts.

Recent events like the 152nd Open at Royal Troon and the AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews, along with the upcoming Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and St Andrews Golf Week – where amateurs can play on the iconic Old Course – are keeping Scotland firmly at the forefront of the global golf scene.

Andy Murray tees off on the fifth hole during the Pro-Am prior to the BMW PGA Championship 2024 at Wentworth Club last month. (Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images)

As such, golf tourism remains strong, with overseas visitors spending an average of £338 per night on their trips. Hoping to meet the latest demand, Machrihanish Dunes in Kintyre is expanding with a new 18-hole course, 50 luxury cottages and state-of-the-art facilities, while Aberdeen gears up to host Scottish Golf Tourism Week in 2025 to showcase its courses and accommodations.

Innovation is also on the rise, as Edinburgh-based startup Shot Scope has secured £6.6 million for its GPS and performance-tracking devices, and Loch Lomond Whiskies recently launched Scotland’s first whisky golf trail from Glasgow to Royal Troon.

With a growing number of people taking up the game, Scottish golf clubs have an opportunity to capitalise on the rising trend, and consider how to continue attracting new members.

Driving diversification

Martyn Kendrick, director for Scotland at Bank of Scotland

One route is for golf clubs to diversify their offering.

By partnering with tour operators, other courses and local tourism providers, clubs can create attractive packages for both local and international golfers. With around six million Canadians and 26.6 million Americans playing golf in 2023, it's no surprise that US visitors make up 17 per cent of Scotland’s golf tourism, while Canadian golfers are increasingly drawn to the country’s famous links courses and heritage. Tourism contributes significantly to the spending in golf, travel, accommodation and Scotland’s food and drink sectors.

Clubs have a great opportunity to enhance their appeal by offering luxury accommodations, wellness facilities and upscale dining options featuring iconic Scottish food and drink, such as Scotch whisky and haggis. This caters to visitors who are as interested in Scotland’s rich culture as they are in its golf.

The potential for growth in this sector is significant. The PGA’s “Golf for All” project reveals that 22.4 million adults in the UK and Ireland engage with golf in various ways. Nearly five million play on traditional courses, while 16.3 million enjoy alternative forms of the sport, such as adventure golf, pitch and putt, driving ranges and simulators.

To support this burgeoning interest, golf courses could invest not only in hospitality but also in enhancing the playing experiences they provide. This includes flexible tee times, family-friendly programmes and beginner clinics to welcome newcomers to the game.

At Bank of Scotland, we’re dedicated to supporting golf clubs across the country with flexible loans and funding solutions. Our goal is to help businesses free up capital, reinvest in their operations and take advantage of every opportunity to innovate.

Investing in sustainability

Sustainability is also opening new avenues for business growth.

Royal Dornoch Golf Club in Sutherland, named one of the best courses in the world by Golf Digest, is at the forefront of this movement. The club is set to open a new energy-efficient clubhouse, funded by a £5 million package from the Bank of Scotland through its Clean Growth Finance Initiative (CGFI), which offers discounted loans for sustainable initiatives.

The new 2,100 sq m building will feature 136 solar panels and a battery energy storage system to capture and reuse energy, driving cost savings that can be reinvested to enhance the club's appeal to visitors. For example, Royal Dornoch plans to create a new archive room where guests can explore the rich history of one of the world’s oldest links golf courses.

Ultimately, clubs have to think long term and developing sustainability strategies can help to facilitate and unlock new opportunities.

Looking ahead

With the most golf courses per person of any country in the world, there is immense potential to restore golf tourism in Scotland to its former glory and reinforce its reputation as the “Home of Golf”.

By embracing long-term strategies focused on innovation and sustainability, we can help the industry secure its future success.