How Scottish family transformed sandwich van into £90m food wholesale empire as expansion announced

“Extending our base in Port Dundas really unlocks our ability to meet environmental goals along with our growth plans.”

A Glasgow-based food wholesaler that started out as a two-person sandwich-making business is doubling up on capacity to meet growing demand and boost its green credentials.

Family-run Lomond Fine Foods provides a range of deli items, seafood dishes and bakery treats to hundreds of cafés, hotels, restaurants and caterers across the UK. To keep up with demand, the firm has doubled the storage capacity at its Port Dundas warehouse and can now house up to 4,000 pallets, supporting its aim of reaching £90 million in sales by 2028.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The newly improved site features added roof space for solar panels, increasing renewable energy capacity by 30 per cent. The addition of electric cars and a rainwater tank supports the company’s commitment to net zero and its aspiration for B-Corp status.

Husband and wife team Sam and Barbara Henderson of Lomond Fine Foods began their journey making sandwiches to supply forecourts, caterers and eventually the NHS in Glasgow before buying and distributing quality local food products.

Prior to the firm’s launch in the late 1990s, husband and wife team Sam and Barbara Henderson began their journey making sandwiches to supply forecourts, caterers and eventually the NHS in Glasgow before buying and distributing quality local food products.

Sam Henderson, managing director, said: “Never in our wildest dreams did Barbara and I imagine that two decades after starting our humble sandwich business from the back of a van, we would end up where we are today. Now we’re on our way to hitting a turnover of £90m and our bakery produce is sought after by huge global retailers, all while being deeply embedded in Scotland’s vibrant food scene and partnering with brilliant businesses every day.

“Social and environmental responsibility, transparency and accountability are extremely important to us. Extending our base in Port Dundas really unlocks our ability to meet environmental goals along with our growth plans.”

The expansion was supported by a £3.5m funding package from Bank of Scotland. Stephen Owens, the bank’s relationship director, said: “Sam and the team at Lomond Fine Foods have demonstrated their commitment to innovation and sustainability. This expansion is yet another testament to their dedication to growing their business while being as green as possible.