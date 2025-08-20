How Scotland’s catering industry powers economy, community, and culture

The hospitality sector creates jobs, supports local communities and showcases all the country has to offer – so don’t take it for granted, writes ​​Sandy Robson

At Heritage Portfolio, delivering under pressure is what we do best. Recently we were on-site at the Genesis Scottish Open, where our team ran one of the most complex hospitality operations in Scotland’s summer events calendar across multiple catering points and service styles with no margin for error. And we were right in our element.

Catering at the Gensis Scottish Open is a huge operation. Preparation begins six months in advance, with our teams working closely with local suppliers to source the right ingredients and craft menus that balance volume with quality, all while showcasing Scotland’s seasonal produce.Over the course of the tournament, our 170-strong team served around 10,000 meals, built infrastructure, and prepared for every eventuality.

With almost 30 years in hospitality, I’ve come to realise that as many things in this industry change, some stay constant. To provide these incredible guests experiences, you need a fantastic team of people, the best ingredients, expert coordination and trust. Our chefs start before sunrise; logistics teams keep stock moving like clockwork and front-of-house staff focus on efficient service. All of which creates lasting memories for our customers.

Rory McIlroy in action at the Genesis Scottish Open. where Heritage Portfolio ran the hospitality operation (Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

While most visitors to major sporting events like the Genesis Scottish Open aren’t focusing on what goes on behind the scenes, this kind of hospitality is a cornerstone of Scotland’s economy. Hospitality creates jobs, supports local communities and showcases all the country has to offer, contributing over £6.4 billion annually and employing more than 233,000 people. Beyond direct employment, the sector’s impact ripples through supply chains, benefiting farmers, fisherman and artisans that shape Scotland’s world-renowned food and drink identity.

Strategic initiatives like the Scotland Outlook 2030 Tracker highlight the sector’s critical role in achieving broader economic growth, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability. This evolving data-driven approach helps to identify opportunities and challenges within sector, and enables collaboration on skills development, innovation and green initiatives.

Major events like the Genesis Scottish Open not only attract visitors and generate significant economic value, but also elevate Scotland’s international profile. These events build the country’s reputation as a world-class destination for food, culture, and experience, pushing hospitality standards higher.

While the recent spotlight was on looking after our customers and guests, Scotland’s catering sector faces deeper, transformative shifts. Catering today must meet evolving expectations, with sustainable operations and experiences that truly stand out. Much of this effort remains invisible to the public, making it harder to appreciate mounting challenges. Although demand for exceptional hospitality is strong, staffing shortages persist as the biggest hurdle. With an industry turnover rate of around 30 per cent, double the UK average, finding and retaining skilled chefs, reliable logistics teams and charismatic front-of-house talent is a constant challenge.

​Sandy Robson, Executive Director of Heritage Portfolio

That’s why we invest heavily in mentoring, training and creating growth opportunities for our award-winning teams. It’s the only way to build the kind of workforce that can handle the scale and speed our clients expect.

At Heritage Portfolio, our ethos is simple, a passion for provenance, and a commitment to the future. Guests today expect transparency about where their food comes from, and why it’s on the menu. Sustainability and tech integration, from zero waste initiatives to plant-based choices and digital service tools, are no longer optional but essential.

Our work with the Genesis Scottish Open encapsulates these changes. Guests might not know the Heritage Portfolio team put together the meal on their plate, but they notice that the han- dived scallops from Orkney were expertly cooked or the soft fruits from Blacketyside Farm tasted juicer, and that the service was impeccable.

Scotland’s catering industry plays a huge role in our national economy. It creates jobs, supports agriculture, drives tourism, and helps showcase what this country does best. But we can’t take it for granted. We need to keep investing in people, systems and sustainability, raising standards while staying grounded in the basics: that good food makes people happy.