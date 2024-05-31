“The most important thing is that we arrive together safely and we can shine a light on an issue affecting so many people in different ways.”

A group of 27 cyclists will head out next week on a 600-mile journey from the headquarters of Aberdeen tech specialist Proserv to shine a light on mental health and raise crucial funds.

The epic six-day charity cycle ride - 600 Miles for Minds - will start in the Granite City on Friday 7 June and end in Great Yarmouth. The 27 participants comprise Proserv teammates and several colleagues from Glasgow-based technology partner Synaptec.

Cyclists will be flying in from around the globe, including one from the Middle East and three from Trondheim in Norway. Proserv’s chief executive, Davis Larssen, is also taking part.

The challenge aims to raise awareness and much-needed funds for two mental health charities - Mental Health UK and SAMH (Scottish Action for Mental Health). Proserv and Synaptec have a fundraising target of £100,000 over the next 12 months, with 600 Miles for Minds very much the showpiece. Proserv said it was looking to spread awareness of how vital it is to reach out and talk about mental health issues.

Larssen said: “The generosity we have received from individuals making personal contributions or businesses stepping up as supporters and pledging significant sums, has been so motivational to us. Each and every donation is greatly appreciated, no matter its size, and every pound raised will aid the work of these two tremendous charities.”

The cycling is not confined to the 27 riders out on the road as the firm has also set up a virtual bike challenge across 11 of its global sites, with a joint group target to cycle 9,464 miles in just five days - the exact distance between its bases in Houston and Chennai. The virtual challenge kicks off this coming Monday and lasts all week.