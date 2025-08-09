How Kate Forbes moved the dial on Scottish tech

​Nick Freer says he is sorry to see the Deputy First Minister decide to step away from the political arena

As a longstanding adviser to the Scottish tech and entrepreneurial scene, I was sad to see the news this week that Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes plans to step away from politics. While I have always shied away from nailing any party colours to a particular mast, certainly as that pertains to my professional life, my respect for Forbes has never really been about the politics.

Going back to 2018 when Forbes was appointed Minister for Public Finance and Digital Economy, I got to see firsthand how much time Forbes spent with the tech community, including with CEOs from many of the startups that I worked with.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes speaks at the Scotland 2050 conference held at the Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh in June (Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Importantly, there wasn’t any fanfare and I don’t remember too many associated media jamborees, it was more about getting out into the trenches to hear about startup life from founders and their challenges when it came to support, investment, skills, and growth.

I recall being at an investor fireside chat event in Edinburgh around this time, featuring a partner from a European venture capital firm and a couple of prominent Scottish tech founders. I saw Forbes slip in from the back of the venue unnoticed by most attendees and sit down for half an hour or so, taking notes, then quietly leaving, all without any fuss.

Fast forward a year or so, it came as no surprise to see the Scottish Government, spearheaded by Forbes, commissioning the Scottish Technology Ecosystem Review, authored by former Skyscanner COO Mark Logan. That report, now referred to as STER, was published in the summer of 2020 and many of its recommendations have since been put into action with a view to strengthening Scotland’s credentials as a tech nation.

Following on from Logan being appointed chief entrepreneurial adviser to the Scottish Government in 2022, multiple initiatives were enacted – around startup and scaleup support, women in entrepreneurship, digital skills, computing science in schools, funding, and international strategy. Few could argue that, collectively, they have not moved the dial in the right direction since.

Nick Freer is the founding director of corporate PR agency Freer Consultancy​​​​​​​ (Picture: Stewart Attwood)

So, irrespective of politics, from my perspective Kate Forbes gets top marks for championing entrepreneurship in Scotland and helping to put some of the right pieces in place to foster the development of Scottish tech. Did I give her an extra mark for hailing from Dingwall on the Black Isle, a Highland town in which I spent a formative year of my life? Definitely maybe.

Roll With It

Last week, the Centre for Economics and Business Research revealed research indicating that the Oasis gigs at Murrayfield last night and tonight will deliver over £40 million of economic benefit to Edinburgh, helped by the fact that almost three quarters of attendees will travel into the city as either day or overnight visitors.

Having spent twenty-four hours online trying to get tickets, then finally getting two, we ended up passing them onto a neighbour who was desperate to see the Gallagher brothers reunion but had missed out. Admittedly, we are now feeling a little bit of FOMO, but I guess we’ll just have to roll with it.