How I became one of Scotland's youngest female Advocates

Iona Young outlines the unusual path she has taken in her Scottish law career​

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 26, I am one of the youngest female advocates in Scotland. I also specialise in both criminal and family law; an unusual combination, and one that many aspiring female advocates may not consider.

Getting to this point has been a long and sometimes daunting journey and my journey from law student to advocate has not been a typical one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘traditional’ route to a career at the Bar involves completing a traineeship and then working as a solicitor for some years before becoming a devil at the Faculty of Advocates. I chose not to take this path. Instead of working as a solicitor for a period, I worked towards becoming an advocate at the earliest opportunity.

Iona Young's journey from law student to advocate has not been a typical one

I joined the Faculty of Advocates after completing my studies at the University of Strathclyde, followed by a traineeship at a solicitors’ office. By foregoing the usual years-long period working as a solicitor, I knew I was opting for a shorter but more difficult journey.

Having gone straight from completing my traineeship to the Faculty of Advocates I found preparing for its entrance exams without having any substantial gaps in my studying routine helpful. The Faculty’s devilling course also involves periods spent in the classroom developing your advocacy skills. I didn’t feel disadvantaged by not having spent some time practising as a solicitor, as this advocacy training is carefully designed to build upon your skills in a supportive learning environment.

Initially, when I left university, I wanted to practice exclusively in criminal law. However, the solicitor’s office where I completed my traineeship also practiced family law and I realised it was a discipline I enjoyed. I went on to spend a large portion of my time during my nine-month devilling training at the Faculty of Advocates shadowing an experienced family law advocate. This was a turning point in my career, which has led me, to this day, to practice both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was also fortunate enough to be awarded a Lord Hope Scholarship by the Faculty of Advocates to support me as I undertook my devilling training. The scholarship gives greater weighting to those in financial need or from groups currently under-represented. This was vital to me; devilling is a big financial commitment and I would not have been in a position to devil without it. I would encourage anyone considering a career at the Bar to consider applying for one of the sponsorships administered by the Faculty.

Having completed my training, I was called to the Bar last year. I now enjoy the benefits of a varied and interesting career in law as an independent practitioner, specialising in both criminal and family law. I feel lucky that I have been able to experience both.

It feels a very far cry from the classroom in Stranraer Academy where I was first inspired to pursue this career path while studying post-World War II international criminal law. As a member of the Faculty I am also involved in outreach projects in support of other young people who are considering a career as an advocate. This is my takeaway: no matter your background or the route you may take to get there, there is a home at the Faculty of Advocates for everyone.