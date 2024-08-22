How Dragons’ Den-style competition is getting Scottish teenage girls into the investment business

“It’s clear that diversifying the financial workforce brings many benefits for all” – Jen Mair, chair of Future Asset

An initiative that aims to tackle gender disparity in financial services by challenging Scottish schoolgirls to become investment whiz kids has kicked off its latest contest.

Now in its fifth year, the Growing Future Assets Investment Competition encourages 13 to 18-year-old schoolgirls to identify and pitch a company with great investment potential, mirroring the popular BBC business series Dragons’ Den. Girls can register for the competition now and are in with a chance to win prizes of up to £1,000 for their school and up to £200 in vouchers per pupil.

Until recently, there were more men named Dave working as UK fund managers than women in total. At present, just 12 per cent of UK fund managers are women. Future Asset aims to close the gender gap, empowering teenage girls across Scotland by teaching them the skills they need to consider a career in investment management. Registration for the current competition is open until September 6.

Pupils taking part in last year's Growing Future Assets competition. Picture: Leesa Tulloch

Successful applicants will take part in the Dragons’ Den-style competition over ten weeks, which allows them to experience the role of an investment manager. Competing teams each work with a professional “competition coach” - volunteer investment professionals from top players such as Martin Currie, Baillie Gifford and Stewart Investors.

Jen Mair, chair of Future Asset and chief executive of Martin Currie Investment Management, said: “Careers in finance can be rewarding, creative and lucrative, and we remain committed to eliminating gender disparity in this sector so that anyone can consider working in investment.

“In the last half-decade, it has been inspiring and encouraging to see girls from every corner of the country take advantage of the competition and the resources we have to offer, and we look forward to seeing them enjoy successful careers in the industry. It’s clear that diversifying the financial workforce brings many benefits for all, and while there is still much work to be done, I believe the future of the investment sector looks very bright.”