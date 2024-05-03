How business events can help Scotland meet its ambitions - Gary Hutchison

In-person business events are an effective way for delegates to share expertise

As a senior academic, the value of attending business events and conferences over the last 20 years has been essential in learning my trade and is a significant part of any academic’s career. So why now should we revisit this topic, and what is the significance to those that work outside of academia and events management?

To frame this, it is important to understand the policy landscape and the frameworks created by the Scottish Government. Universities must respond and adapt to a plethora of reports, reviews, and recommendations. One key focus of government is how the knowledge generated in Scotland’s universities can be released to support economic growth and innovation in both the public and private sectors. So, how does this impact business events?

It is important to highlight two documents that detail the expectations of the sector over the next 10 years, namely Scotland’s National Innovation Strategy, and The Entrepreneurial Campus, both seen as vehicles to help deliver the National Strategy for Economic Transformation. These set a direction of travel for universities to align and interact with organisations in regional ecosystems to accelerate entrepreneurial thinking through social and impact-led activities in areas of strength for Scotland - Energy Transition, Health and Life Sciences, Data and Digital Technologies and Advanced Manufacturing.

Professor Gary Hutchison FRSB is Dean of Applied Sciences at Edinburgh Napier University

Knowledge exchange (KE) from universities is not a new concept. What has changed is the motivation, recognition, and assessment of this activity. Universities have developed ways to incentivise staff, from inclusion of KE activities in promotion criteria, specific career pathways and financial incentives to work with businesses, to help realise beneficial economic impact from research expertise.

Edinburgh Napier University’s success with the Mountain Bike Centre for Scotland has delivered 367,000 public engagement opportunities, engaged 317 individual companies and aided product development to a value of £16 million. Looking to the future, the innovation and academia connection with the Lost Shore surf resort project in Ratho demonstrates future financial and societal impact to the city.

If universities have been doing this for a long time, then why the re-emphasis? After attending this week’s Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce and Convention Edinburgh business breakfast, it crystalised that we may all believe we are doing this, but we are all speaking a slightly different language with slightly different motivations. To address this, we must ensure business events become more interdisciplinary and cross-sectoral to progress a shared understanding and focus.

Post pandemic, people are returning to in-person meetings. For me this is key to achieving deep collaboration and understanding. Online has a role to play, but in a world seeking a reduced carbon footprint we need to recognise the value of activity and the carbon we expend as delegates and event organisers.