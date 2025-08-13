How apprenticeships break down barriers to employment

​Helena from BAE Systems says we need to raise awareness of this path into the world of work and tackle misconceptions

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Choosing a career path at an early age can be difficult. As thousands of students across the country receive their Highers results today, this time of year always makes me reflect on my own journey into the world of work.

I’m currently a Higher Project Management Apprentice at BAE Systems. But like many others, I wasn’t sure exactly what I wanted to do once I finished school and my journey hasn’t been linear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I originally wanted to study medicine at university, drawn by a strong interest in healthcare and helping others. However, recognising the intense competition and limited spaces available on the course, I changed tact and studied my backup choice: pharmacology and immunology.

Helena says her role at BAE Systems is hands-on and about tackling real-world challenges (Picture: John Linton)

Even though I enjoyed what I was studying, I started panicking about what the future held after graduation. How ‘easy’ was it going to be to land a job straight away? The financial and emotional worry of studying with no wage and the fear of the unknown can be really overwhelming.

I asked my mum for advice, and from her own research, she discovered BAE Systems. She remembered that a family friend had started working there a few years before and suggested I reached out to her to chat about her experience, which is something I recommend to any young person considering their options. The more people you can talk to about their own journeys, the better.

That one phone call had such a huge impact. I applied for my current role during my final year of university and ended up sitting my final interview on the same day as my last exam, which needless to say was quite stressful! But I have no regrets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

University is an amazing experience for so many, and by no means should it be taken out of the picture for young people. But I do think that one of the biggest barriers to apprenticeships is the lack of awareness. I certainly wish I had known about them sooner: they’re simply not publicised enough as a valuable path to employment.

The reality is that sitting in lectures or being in an academic environment doesn’t suit everyone. That’s one of my favourite parts of my role; it’s hands-on and about tackling real-world challenges. It’s not just being told how to do things, but actually doing them yourself.

A common misconception is that apprenticeships are only for trade-based roles, but my own journey made me realise the real breadth of options. Take shipbuilding as an example; everyone thinks about the need for engineers and welders (who are, of course, very important) but it’s multi-faceted. In my role, I assist with planning, organisation, and execution to ensure we meet timings and core objectives of projects like these.

The ability to ‘earn while you learn’ is another benefit of apprenticeships. Some of my friends from university took almost three years to land a job in their respective fields, which is a barrier you don’t come up against as an apprentice and helps those from less affluent backgrounds to get onto the first steps on the career ladder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coming from a background in STEM, I always felt encouraged by my teachers at school to pursue any subject that I expressed an interest in, but I know that isn’t always the case. While more must be done to raise awareness of apprenticeships more broadly, I would also love for more young girls to consider this route to employment and take advantage of the opportunities that are out there.

To make sure future generations of school leavers have the knowledge at their disposal, I decided to join a STEM ambassador program to share my experience with others. I still get inspired by female role models in the projects I’m involved with today. The Chief Engineer on the Type 26 Programme at BAE is a woman, and seeing that made me feel like I can do anything.

As someone who has experienced both university and an apprenticeship, my advice to anyone receiving their results is to not be afraid of exploring every option available to you. University, college, apprenticeships, or even a gap year are all valid paths. Don’t feel pressured to choose a single route right away. Talk to as many people as possible about their own journeys – their experiences might just open your eyes to a path you never knew existed.