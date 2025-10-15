How advanced tech is helping the NHS work smarter and deliver more

When healthcare staff have the right data at the right time the system saves both time and money, writes ​Ric Thompson

Technology is transforming the way we live our lives and how we save them. Today, advanced tech, including AI, is being deployed across Scotland (and the UK at large) and delivering meaningful results for both clinicians and the end-user – that is, patients across the country.

In fact, behind almost every GP visit, hospital appointment or call to NHS 24 in Scotland, there’s an invisible digital network quietly working in the background. You might never see it, but it can mean the difference between waiting days for a letter and having your results instantly on record, or between being passed from service to service and getting the right help the first time. Think of it as the plumbing and electrics of the NHS’s digital house: largely invisible, but absolutely vital.

Consider, for instance, the technology at play, which keeps GP systems strong and reliable. Earlier this year, OneAdvanced acquired Vision – the Electronic Patient Record software used by most GP practices in Scotland. This means continuity: medical records remain safe, secure, and familiar at the local surgery. But it also means investment for the future, as Vision is being modernised to connect more easily with hospitals, pharmacies and community services. That behind-the-scenes work ultimately leads to faster appointments and joined-up care.

Techology reduces paperwork, speeds up communication and supports faster decisions (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

AI is also being introduced to help ease pressure on the NHS. GP practices in Scotland will soon be able to access the Patchs system to triage patients and deliver online consultations. This allows clinicians to focus on urgent cases while still responding to routine requests. AI doesn’t make decisions – doctors do – but it helps them work more effectively, easing pressure on the system.

Why It Matters

Like the rest of the UK, Scotland faces longer waiting lists, rising demand, and staff under strain. Every pound spent in the NHS has to go further. That’s why digital infrastructure matters. By reducing paperwork, speeding up communication, and supporting faster decisions, technology doesn’t just save time – it saves money that can be reinvested in frontline care.

For patients, the benefit is clear: less waiting, fewer repeat questions, more joined-up treatment, and more time with the people who matter most – doctors, nurses and carers.

A Partner for Scotland’s Health Future

Scotland now faces a defining question: how do we sustain a health service that is free at the point of use, yet under mounting financial and workforce pressure? Every pound of taxpayer money must work harder, and every member of staff needs the tools to focus on care rather than admin.

Technology is not a silver bullet, but it is one of the few ways to make the NHS more efficient without cutting services. When information moves instantly, when staff have the right data at the right time, and when patients don’t have to repeat their story, the system saves both time and money. That value flows back to the public, in faster access, better quality, and a service that remains available when people need it most.

The next step is ensuring this innovation continues at pace, so that NHS Scotland is not just surviving, but thriving. That’s the real prize: a health service that works smarter, delivers more, and is there for the people of Scotland for generations to come.