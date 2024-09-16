A Scottish coffee roasting firm which survived two World Wars is celebrating 160 years of business with a factory revamp which includes a new robot.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With more than 400 staff, Matthew Algie - based south of the Clyde in Glasgow - provides both coffee and coffee machines to more than 7,500 firms all around the UK.

Matthew Algie is now one of the UK and Ireland’s largest coffee suppliers and boasts the UK’s first Fairtrade espresso.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, as the firm celebrates 160 years of trading, Matthew Algie is embarking on a transformation of their Glasgow factory base. Upgrades include new automation processes, a “state-of-the-art” green bean handling and blending system, conveying upgrades and a new packaging line.

Matthew Algie

As part of the overhaul, a pallet-packing robot now packages coffee into cardboard bosses, working them through the production line before delivery.

Multi-million-pound transformation

Managing Director of Sales and Marketing Paul Chadderton said: “After sixty rich years of roasting coffee at our beloved Glasgow site, we knew it was time for a fresh upgrade and we’re thrilled to share our exciting roastery transformation. This multi-million-pound investment isn’t just about enhancing our operations—it’s about brewing a brighter, more sustainable future.

“This comprehensive upgrade is set to revolutionise how we produce your favourite coffees, ensuring consistency and quality in every cup.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serving a President thanks to green chops

Matthew Algie is on a mission to make their roastery more eco-friendly and sustainable. Traditional hessian sacks have been replaced with larger one-tonne transportation bags. Coffee is also being shipped in bulk containers.

The objective is to reduce manual handling, increase capacity, and therefore cutting costs and carbon emissions.

In 1974 they began offering coffee machines to offices, restaurants and hotels, replacing instant coffee with roast and ground coffee | Matthew Algie

Chadderton added: “As we sip on our favourite brews, we invite you to join us in celebrating this exciting new chapter. Here’s to the future, filled with innovation, sustainability, and, of course, delicious coffee.”

The coffee roaster’s green credentials earned them a chance to serve world leaders, including Barack Obama, at COP26 in Glasgow back in 2016. The firm is aiming to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Algie’s humble beginnings in Glasgow

Founder Matthew Algie saw an opportunity to trade the tea which flowed into Clydeside towns thanks to the famous Clyde Clippers, which transported products including tea and opium from the Far East.

It was in 1864 that Algie specilised and established his own tea blending and wholesale fim, trading with thousands of Glasgow retailers. It wasn’t until after the “horrors of World War One and World War Two” that coffee was added to the product line.

By the 1970s, Mathew Algie was providing not just coffee but the machines to brew it to offices, restaurants and hotels across the country. In the following decade they expanded further with bulk-brew coffee machinery for the catering sector.