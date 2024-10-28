Housing provider drives innovation with new digital partnership

One of the country’s foremost housing associations has announced a transformative partnership with digital care experts Appello to deliver cutting-edge telecare services.

The partnership is set to bring advanced digital solutions to more than 5000 homes managed by Hanover Scotland, ensuring its telecare systems are fully upgraded ahead of the national analogue-to-digital phone network switchover in 2025.

By integrating Appello’s award-winning CareNet EVO platform and Smart Living Solutions, Hanover aims to revolutionise the safety, independence, and well-being of its residents across its supported housing developments.

Donna Henderson, director of strategic finance at Hanover Scotland, said: “This partnership is a major step forward in our commitment to providing the highest standards of care for our residents.

“Appello’s digital telecare solutions will allow us to move beyond traditional reactive models of care to a more proactive and preventative approach, using real-time data and analytics to improve safety and support.”

This forward-thinking collaboration will bring a range of new features, including faster and more reliable emergency response systems aimed at significantly reducing the time it takes to connect residents to emergency services.

In addition, enhanced communication capabilities, including high-definition video and audio links between residents and care staff, will allow for greater clarity and quicker responses in critical situations.

The new system also introduces proactive care management, providing detailed reporting and analytics, enabling care staff to monitor residents' wellbeing and intervene early to prevent issues from escalating.

Craig Barlow, Managing Director at Appello, said: “Our collaboration with Hanover Scotland is an exciting opportunity to deliver the very best in digital telecare services.

“With our comprehensive range of products, we can help Hanover achieve a truly connected care ecosystem, improving both safety and quality of life for residents, while giving staff the tools they need to provide more efficient, proactive care.”

To date, Hanover and Appello have successfully completed a pilot programme, upgrading four developments with state-of-the-art telecare services. A further 18 developments are scheduled for the next phase, with a priority given to sites with older equipment.

The partnership also extends to Hanover’s alarm receiving centres, where Appello’s CareNet EVO platform will be implemented to support a seamless transition from analogue to digital telecare. CareNet EVO enables Hanover’s staff to manage both legacy analogue and new digital systems simultaneously, ensuring uninterrupted service during the transition period.

Hanover will also deploy Appello’s SmartBridge technology as an interim solution in certain locations. This advanced analogue-to-digital converter ensures continued safe operation of telecare services until full digital upgrades can be implemented.

The shift to digital telecare represents a significant investment in the future of supported housing in Scotland. By integrating Appello’s technology, Hanover is creating a robust platform that can support innovation and growth in care services for years to come.

For more than four decades, Hanover has been dedicated to improving the lives of older adults across Scotland through innovative housing and care solutions. This latest partnership reinforces Hanover’s long-standing commitment to ensuring its residents live safely and independently, backed by the latest in digital technology.

To find out more about Hanover Scotland, please visit: https://bit.ly/HanoverScotland