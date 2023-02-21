Springfield Properties, Scotland’s only listed housebuilder, has pointed to “green shoots” after a challenging first half that saw mortgage rates surge and the group’s pre-tax profits fall by 5 per cent.

The group reported strong growth during the six months to the end of November in private housing, reflecting the acquisitions of Tulloch Homes and Mactaggart & Mickel Homes, as well as organic growth despite a “challenging market backdrop”. However, there was a “significant impact” from build cost inflation, particularly on fixed-price contracts in affordable housing, affecting margins across the group. Revenues jumped 85 per cent to £161.9 million, compared with the year before, fuelled by recent acquisitions. But margins slipped notably and profit before tax dipped 5 per cent to £5.9m.

Bosses said they had taken “decisive action” during and post reporting period across the business to address the market conditions, resulting in expected annualised cost savings of around £3m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief executive Innes Smith told investors: “This has been a challenging period for the housebuilding industry with significant headwinds having a combined effect, which largely offset the excellent growth that we achieved in private housing. The UK government’s mini-budget in September reduced the confidence of homebuyers and the cost of mortgages increased significantly. Our affordable housing business was greatly impacted by build cost inflation and, with the Scottish Government still to review its affordable housing investment benchmark, it is not currently possible to continue building affordable homes at the same pace as we have in the past.

“Our plans to deliver additional homes for families through PRS [private rented sector] were unfortunately withdrawn as a result of the Scottish Government’s intervention in rent control. Plus, while one land sale to a housebuilder was achieved, the industry-wide stalling of land purchases meant that we could not secure acceptable value for additional sales.”

He added: “We are encouraged by the signs that market conditions are improving. While it is too early to call a recovery, the green shoots we are experiencing and which are being seen across the industry, through increased reservations and visitor levels, are encouraging. The foundations of Springfield remain strong.”