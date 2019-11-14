Housebuilder Scotia Homes announces job cuts just weeks before Christmas

Scotia Homes, the Aberdeenshire housebuilder, has announced that it is looking to axe jobs just weeks before Christmas.

The firm said that it was undertaking a review of its operations as a result of “continuing challenges” affecting the property market since the oil industry downturn in 2014. It also pointed to “heightening uncertainties related to Brexit”.

Ellon-headquartered Scotia, which builds homes throughout Aberdeenshire, Angus and Moray, said in a statement: “Scotia Homes Limited can confirm that it is undertaking a review of its business which will include consideration of staffing levels with potential for some redundancies and the fast tracking of implementation of enhanced systems to support the delivery of continually improving efficiencies.”

The company did not say how many of its staff are at risk of redundancy.

Impact

Managing director Martin Bruce said: “The decision to undertake this review has not been taken lightly and was only decided following very thorough consideration of the impact of improving efficiencies, market conditions and delivery timelines for forthcoming projects.

“This re-organisation process will be undertaken over the next few months and is likely to result in some redundancies.

“The business is well placed with a strong order book of advanced sales and has an excellent range of house designs available in prime locations.”

North-east Conservative MSP Tom Mason said: “I’m deeply concerned at these redundancies just weeks before Christmas.

“Scotia Homes is one of the biggest house builders in the North-east and office staff form an integral part of any company.

“Towns such as Ellon rely on the employment of companies such as Scotia and a local firm making cutbacks is a huge blow to the area. I will be contacting Scotia to see what actions can be taken to mitigate the decision.”

