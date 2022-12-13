A hotel located a stone’s throw from Dunblane’s historic cathedral could see a change of use after being put on the market.

Old Churches House Hotel, situated on the town’s Cathedral Square, is contained within a number of interconnecting historic terraced houses which were originally developed from derelict cottages in the 1960s. In 2013, the current owner, Alex McKie of The Fusion Group of Companies, purchased the property, which had latterly been used as Scottish Churches House, an ecumenical centre visited in its time by Terry Waite, Pope John Paul II, and the late Queen Elizabeth II, and created Old Churches House Hotel.

With 11 en-suite bedrooms, the hotel has a 50-cover restaurant, bar, various meeting rooms, events space and the Secret Chapel. Following its full restoration by Fusion, the chapel now forms part of Dunblane’s heritage quarter visitor attraction scene. Seven offices are also included within the Old Churches House complex. While the full-service hotel is currently closed, the business is trading as a guest house.

Specialist property firm Drysdale & Company is acting for Old Churches House Hotel, which is for sale at the freehold price of £850,000.

Stuart Drysdale of Drysdale & Company said: “This historic, award winning property, with its prominent position within Dunblane town centre, now presents an excellent opportunity for an experienced hospitality operator to acquire the hotel and put their stamp on it. There is significant potential for redevelopment here if running it as a hotel is not the intention, however, with a pre-planning application lodged, and responded to positively, to create seven residential properties within the terraced property, and to the rear of the original building.”

McKie said: “We, at Fusion, have thoroughly enjoyed our tenure of Old Churches House, surely one of the quirkiest and most historic small hotels in Scotland which has taken its place ably beside Dunblane’s many other attractions. The time has come for us to sell, and we wish any new owner all the very best in taking on Old Churches House, whether as a charming hotel that is that little bit different, or as a very lucrative development opportunity. Dunblane is an affluent, sought after residential area.”

