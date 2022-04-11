Sovereign Centros say their reimagining of the St Enoch Centre in Glasgow will see it turned a mixed-use development featuring retail, leisure and entertainment venues, as well as providing office space, a hotel and housing.

The proposals, which follows two public consultations, include plans for a hotel, up to 1,700 new homes, high-quality office space and leisure and entertainment centres.

Following the first public consultation, proposals were revisited to include widened streets, increased daylight and a public square. This ensured more break out space and better connectivity to the retail and leisure offer and neighbouring parts of the city.

A CGI image of how the redeveloped St Enoch Centre could look like at night.

If the outline masterplan secures consent at this stage more detailed proposals will be developed and a similar consultation process will ensue allowing more opportunity for the public to feedback ideas and comments.

Sovereign Centros has also recently submitted a change of use application to repurpose the upper floors of Debenhams building which is currently vacant. The developer has showcased how the space could be transformed into flexible and modern offices which could be further complemented by a striking rooftop restaurant.

Director Guy Beaumont said: “A great deal of effort has been invested into the creation of this masterplan which reflects extensive engagement with key stakeholders across the city.

"We have been clear that there is still a lot of detail to be developed and this is the start of a long journey, however we are confident that what we have set out represents an excellent contribution to the city and will future proof the site.”

The St Enoch Centre has long been seen as a wasted opportunity to increase footfall in the city centre after a number of years of decline.

Stuart Patrick, chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said: “Investment in our city centre is crucial after the challenges we have faced over the past two years

“The plans proposed by Sovereign Centros are a vote of confidence for Glasgow in the face of a changing retail landscape and it is encouraging to see those plans set out a mixed use development that expands leisure activities as well as workspace and residential.”

He added that the extent of the consultation on this project plans has been recognised and is welcomed as the plans will “shape the future” of Glasgow and strengthen the prospect of attracting local and international investment.

