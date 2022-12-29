Organisers of ScotHot, which is billed as Scotland’s largest showcase for food, drink, and hospitality, are putting out a final call to brands keen to secure a space at the event taking place in about ten weeks.

The initiative, now in its 50th year, is set to return to the SEC Glasgow on March 8 and 9 following a four-year hiatus, with 7,000 visitors expected to attend. Also encompassing retail and tourism, it has now sold 80 per cent of its exhibition space with more than 160 names already confirmed (out of 200-plus slots). They include Alliance Scotland, Braehead Foods, Benholm, Brakes, Compass Scotland, InStock, Lynas Foodservice, WRS Systems, Nespresso, Panasonic, Elite Contract Furniture and Welbilt.

New for 2023 is The Great Taste Market by the Guild of Fine Food that is set to feature award-winning food and drink products from around the UK and Ireland, whilst over at Plant Based Foods, guests are promised inspiration and tasters of new products from a selection of producers who are said to be leading the movement. Other highlights at the show include the Spotlight Stage run in partnership with the Scottish Tourism Alliance, the Scottish Culinary Championships sponsored by Compass Scotland (incorporating the Scottish Chef of the Year competition) Liquid Academy Live, ScotHot’s Innovation Awards and The Staff Canteen Live.

Toby Wand, MD of 365 Events, the team behind ScotHot23, which it acquired last year, said: “We’re back in March and the whole team at ScotHot is very excited to welcome our partners, sponsors, exhibitors, and guests to ScotHot23. Registration to book a space at the event is open to those in the industry wishing to exhibit, but we urge those seeking to get a spot to do so as soon as possible. It has been great to see the number of exhibitors continue to grow and we can’t wait to see them all. After a difficult and challenging past few years we’re finally able to come together and now is the time to look to the future and to share ideas and trends with some of the best names in the industry.”

Sebastian Wereski, head chef of Eusebi Deli, Glasgow, at the SEC. Picture: Sandy Young Photography/scottishphotographer.com.

